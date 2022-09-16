‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2: Finale Leaves a Mystery of Whether Beatrix’s Story Is Over or Not

The Netflix fantasy series Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 ended with a few cliffhangers during its finale. One of the most mysterious ones involves Beatrix (Sadie Soverall), the on-again-off-again anti-villain. In the finale, she manages to find a way to help Bloom (Abigail Cowen) and the characters, but with a cost. Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 finale teases that Beatrix and her story are far from over for the next installment.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2.]

Sadie Soverall as Beatrix in ‘Fate The Winx Saga’ Season 2 finale | via Netflix

Beatrix has her fair share of screwups in ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2

From the start of the series, Beatrix is not the most loyal and goodie-two-shoes character. She often has her moments of realization and tries to help others. This season, she becomes the lackey of Rosalind (Miranda Richardson) and begins to feel like she is being underutilized. But unlike in the first season, she becomes somewhat friends with Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen). Due to Beatrix’s nature, she often rats Stella and the main characters’ plans to Rosalind.

With Blood Witches becoming the main enemy for the season, fairies are going missing, and Beatrix becomes one of them. While knowing it could be a trap, Riven (Freddie Thorp), Sky (Danny Griffin), and Musa (Elisha Applebaum) go to find her and do manage to rescue her. But she becomes a victim of a scraper and has no powers.

Sadly, Beatrix has no one to rely on when she is back up and running. In the Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 finale, Beatrix is back to her evil ways and is the one to let Sebastian (Éanna Hardwicke) and the Blood Witches infiltrate Alfea. Fans also learn she has her powers.

But it was all part of the plan, telling Stella about Sebastian’s true intentions. Beatrix explains he wants to use an entity called Shadow from the Realm of Darkness to resurrect the people of Aster Dell. His plan could also destroy the Otherworld.

‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 finale has Beatrix die for the greater good

Bloom gives Sebastian her Dragon Flame during the grand finale to help save Sky and the others. She also learns part of the truth of her past. But Beatrix interrupts to try and tell Bloom why Sebastian wants her powers. Bloom could care less, and to get her to unleash her powers, Beatrix uses lightning to kill Sky. She also breaks the convergence crystal.

Angered, Sebastian asks if she knows what she has done, and Beatrix answers, “Yeah, I just saved the world.” But her heroism leads Sebastian to fling her across the room, splitting her head open and bleeding to death. But is it the end for Beatrix after the Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 finale?

It appears not, as the finale shows Stella mourning her friend at her gravesite. She places a white lily on her grave before walking away. But the scene transforms with eerie music as the wind blows and a portal reveals a grey human-like monster.

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 premieres in 12 hours! pic.twitter.com/ZxMFqRKVJw — Netflix (@netflix) September 15, 2022

Who is this monster? And what does it have to do with Beatrix returning in the new season? The answer was revealed by Beatrix herself in the series.

Beatrix will rise from the dead because of the Realm of Darkness

In the finale, Bloom goes down to the sanctum and finds the portal Sebastian wanted to open to the Realm of Darkness. She explains to Sky that Sebastian had enough magic to open it. The portal was seen before in a vision that Bloom had at the beginning of the finale. But Bloom’s vision also revealed the same grey monster that appears at Beatrix’s grave.

Who is the monster? Beatrix revealed the answer earlier in the Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 finale. When she met with Stella, she explained to Stella that the Realm of Darkness had a monster named Shadow. It is able to resurrect the dead.

YA Supernatural Fantasy Starter Pack courtesy of Fate: The Winx Saga pic.twitter.com/nRnISlykpY — Netflix (@netflix) January 28, 2021

Shadow appearing at Beatrix’s grave in the finale could mean that she will return from the dead in the following installment of the fantasy series. In the end, Sebastian succeeds in part of his plan.

Watch Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 on Netflix.

