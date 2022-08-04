‘FBoy Island’: Casey Johnson Reveals Why He’s Retiring From Reality TV [Exclusive]

HBO’s FBoy Island Season 2 concluded, and that’s all viewers will see of Casey Johnson. The fan-favorite didn’t win CJ Franco’s heart in season 1, and he ended up burnt again in FBoy Island season 2. The 25-year-old FBoy turned Nice Guy exclusively revealed to Showbiz Cheat Sheet that he’s retiring from reality TV for good.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Tamaris chose herself

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Niko Pilalis and Casey Johnson | Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Host Nikki Glaser announced a twist in the FBoy Island Season 2 finale episode. If the women do not want to choose one of their final men, they could choose themselves and take the $100,000. That’s precisely what Casey Johnson’s girl, Tamaris, decided to do. She made off with $100,000 while Casey and Niko Pilalis went home with nothing. Showbiz Cheat Sheet exclusively spoke with Casey about his reaction to that FBoy Island Season 2 ending.

“I didn’t even want to come back for season two,” Casey explained. “Honestly, the only thing that I was interested in doing was FGirl Island. But [HBO] wasn’t ready for that. So season two, I got there and I was like, ‘All right, this might be the girl for me. Let’s see what happens.’ And I think there were little hints, like Niko said, of Tamaris being an F girl. She lives in Miami; she doesn’t want to have kids, and doesn’t want to get married. There were little hints. But then, we were so far in that it never crossed my mind that it was even a possibility — that the girl could take the money for herself.”

Casey and Niko were both in disbelief when Tamaris took the money and chose herself. They recalled not knowing what to say.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Casey Johnson is retiring from reality TV

When Casey, Niko Pilalis, and Danny Louisa sat down to chat with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, all three men revealed if they might return to FBoy Island again. Niko and Danny said, “Yes,” they would happily return if HBO asked to have them back on the island. However, Casey said, “No.”

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Casey admitted. “But I have to find a career, a real one. I don’t think reality TV is sustainable. Yeah, I think I’m retiring.”

Why is Casey Johnson leaving ‘FBoy Island’ behind him?

When asked if he might return for FGirl Island if HBO created a dating show with three guys as the leads between 25-30 women, Casey still said, “No.”

“Right now, where I’m in my life, I have to focus on a real career,” Casey reiterated. “And I’ve neglected a lot of things in my personal life over the last couple of years. “It has been a great experience. But when it comes down to it, at the end of the day, I ultimately want to have a family within the next five years and to be able to provide for them. I’m not saying HBO didn’t give us a good amount of financial backing, but hey, I got to make money. I got to be able to provide for a family. So right now, I’m focused on my career and my personal life.”

All 10 episodes of FBoy Island Season 2 are available for streaming on HBO and HBO Max.

