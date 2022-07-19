‘FBoy Island’ Lucasz Yoder Tells All After His Elimination, Including Why He Lied

In the first episode of FBoy Island Season 2 on HBO, the three new women in the cast eliminated three men, including 21-year-old Lucasz Yoder. When they sent Lucasz packing, he revealed that he was an FBoy and lied to everyone on the reality TV show. Find out why he lied about being a virgin and if he regrets his strategy.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Lucasz Yoder is not a virgin, but he is a homeschooled pianist

In FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 1, Lucasz fooled everyone. Not only were Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard, and Tamaris Sepulveda shocked by the news, but the other men couldn’t believe Lucasz was an FBoy either. In his reveal, Lucasz said he would return home to his “LA roster” of women, admitting that he was not a virgin.

Then in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) thread in the FBoy Island Reddit community, Lucasz told fans the truth. He admitted that he was homeschooled and disappointed that he couldn’t show off his musical talents while on the Cabo San Lucas, Mexico show. Lucasz added that going to college was a challenge after homeschooling.

“I’m a classical pianist meaning I mostly perform music other people have written,” Lucasz wrote on Reddit. “My end goal is to start a concert career, but one that goes beyond the typical concert hall. In general my experience on FBoy Island was great! One of my only complaints is how little the musical side of my personality was featured (no opportunity to play on a piano).”

Why did Lucasz Yoder lie to everyone on ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2?

In the same Reddit AMA, Lucasz Yoder revealed why he lied in FBoy Island Season 2.

“Honestly, I just thought it would be funny,” Lucasz told fans. “‘Virgin on FBoy Island.'”

However, he also added that he went too far with his strategy.

“Perhaps a little too much,” Lucasz answered when asked how much strategy he put into his game. “A common complaint from girls I’d gone out with prior to the show was that I came off as a player. One girl I brought back to my dorm at UCLA literally told me later that she didn’t want to hookup with me then (we did hookup later haha) because she felt like she would be just another notch on my belt. Thus I really pulled out all stops on being innocent and pure and nice. But looking at it now definitely went too far with my portrayal of the virgin homeschooled pianist.”

Lucasz considers himself an ‘ethical Fboy’

In the Reddit AMA, Lucasz explained that all the men planned their “exit strategy,” for FBoy Island Season 2. Although he revealed he was an FBoy, Lucasz considers himself an “ethical FBoy.”

“We’d all considered our exit strategies as we awaited our elimination, and I definitely planned to go out with a bang,” Lucasz wrote. “Actually quite a lot! Originally the producers had told me I could go jump in the pool so I was in the process of doing that and was stopped sadly. I also did clarify that I saw myself as an ethical Fboy-I had ‘played’ everyone not because I necessarily wanted to take the money but because I thought it would be hilarious. In fact I straight up told the women if they had picked me I would have split the money with them.”

The first three episodes of FBoy Island Season 2 are available for streaming on HBO Max. Three additional episodes drop on July 21. Then two episodes hit the streaming giant on July 28, and the final two episodes will air on August 4.

