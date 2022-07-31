‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: 3 Things You Didn’t Know About Louise Barnard

In HBO’s FBoy Island Season 2, Louise Barnard is one of the new women sussing out the FBoys from the Nice Guys. Although viewers might think they know a lot about her by now from watching the reality TV show, we did some digging. We found three things you probably didn’t know about the 25-year-old small-town girl, and two you probably already knew.

Louise Barnard knows an FBoy when she sees one

A few years before joining FBoy Island Season 2, Louise shared an essential video for her YouTube followers — ‘How to Not Catch Feelings for FBOYS.’ She explained what it means to be an FBoy and then gave viewers 10 things not to do around those men.

Louise told followers not to do something a guy asks them to do if they are uncomfortable with it. Or if it’s not something they would typically do for a man. We think she followed this one well on the show.

“Build a roster,” Louise explained. “Don’t spend all of your time together.”

RELATED: ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: We Think Kyland Lied About Having a Girlfriend in Real Life

She followed these rules easily while filming FBoy Island Season 2 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Louise continued to date various guys despite her natural attraction to Mercedes. She did this better than Mia Emani Jones, who continuously chose Peter Park for her dates. She knew not to spend all her time with only one of the guys. Louise followed her rules pretty closely during her time on FBoy Island Season 2.

Louise initially turned down the chance to be on ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2

After watching Louise’s YouTube video about FBoys, it’s no surprise that the casting director from FBoy Island reached out to her to be on the show. Louise and the director “ended up hitting it off,” but the YouTuber was dating someone then. She turned down the opportunity.

RELATED: ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Review: Better Than ‘The Bachelorette’ In So Many Ways

“I was like, ‘Maybe it’s not the best idea. Maybe I want to see where this relationship could go,'” Barnard told Manistee News. “So I turned it down, and then the guy ended up being a jerk. So, come January, they reached out to me again and I was like, ‘All right. Let’s do it.'”

Louise Barnard has over 93,000 subscribers on YouTube

Louise Barnard has the most considerable social media following of all three women in FBoy Island Season 2. She has a whopping 93,600 subscribers, and growing, on YouTube. On the channel, she advertises swimsuits and models various brands of clothing. Louise vlogs and tries out smoothie shops. She gives advice on hairstyles and skin care. Her videos are fun and informative.

“It’s a really funny show. It’s kind of like a parody reality dating show,” Louise told her subscribers about FBoy Island in one video.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Louise Barnard | HBO Max

She loves to travel

Take a look at Louise’s Instagram account; you can easily see that she loves to travel the world. She has extensive Instagram Stories devoted to Milan, Paris, Denmark, Brazil, Mexico, Jamaica, New York City, and Los Angeles. She currently lives in Miami, Florida, but is from the small town of Onekama, Michigan.

Louise Barnard is a model

The Ikon Management modeling agency represents Louise Barnard, but she models for various clothing brands. Louise models everything from swimwear to shoes and everything in between.

HBO’s FBoy Island Season 2 is now out on the streaming service. The last two episodes drop on Aug. 4, 2022.

RELATED: ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Austin Sikora Reveals Why He Said ‘F-It’ and ‘Stirred the Pot’