‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Angelina From ‘Jersey Shore’ Did Not Date Danny Louisa

In HBO’s FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 6, Mia Emani Jones discovers photos of Danny Louisa with Angelina Pivarnick from MTV’s Jersey Shore. However, there’s no evidence that the pair dated before filming the reality TV show. The production edited it to make it seem that way. Take a look at who Danny took to that wedding a few months before he flew to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to film FBoy Island.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers regarding FBoy Island Season 2 Episodes 1-6.]

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Mia finds photos of Danny Louisa and Angelina from ‘Jersey Shore’

In FBoy Island Season 2, host Nikki Glaser gives the three women a chance to scroll through the men’s social media accounts. During their deep dive, Mia finds photos of Danny Louisa at a wedding with Angelina from Jersey Shore.

“Are you here for clout? Because he dated someone that was so…” Mia says after discovering the photos.

“On TV?” Nikki Glaser adds.

Louisa points out that someone wrote, “she said, ‘best time, love you.'”

RELATED: When Does ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Episode 7 Drop to HBO Max?

However, Angelina didn’t write that. Someone with the username “NikkiB1029” wrote the comment. Despite that fact, Mia is outraged.

“What are you actually here for Danny?” she says to the other women. “Are you here for clout so you can post your super famous girlfriend?”

Angelina From ‘Jersey Shore’ Did Not Date ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Danny Louisa

MTV’s Angelina Pivarnick from Jersey Shore did not attend a wedding as FBoy Island’s Danny Louisa’s date. Instead, he went to the wedding with a friend, NikkiB1029. However, the famous reality TV star everyone loves to hate attended the same wedding. Danny snapped a few photos with her and shared them on social media.

The Jersey Shore alum’s husband, Chris Larangeira, filed for divorce in January 2022. Since the wedding happened on Oct. 18, 2021, Angelina probably attended the wedding with Chris. However, he’s not in the photos that Danny shared.

Angelina Pivarnick | Santiago Felipe/WireImage

RELATED: ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Review: Better Than ‘The Bachelorette’ In So Many Ways

Danny Louisa told Mia Emani Jones that he went to the wedding as friends

If Danny didn’t date Angelina from Jersey Shore, did he date NikkiB1029? It looks like it.

“Best time, love you ❤️” NikkiB1029 replied to the Instagram post.

Danny didn’t hesitate to respond to Nikki.

“@nikkib1029 I had such a good time too!!!” Danny replied. “Love and miss you so much already!!”

Viewers could see why Mia was so upset. It was a combination of his photos with Angelina from Jersey Shore, and it looks like he had a very recent relationship with Nikki B. They could still be together since so many other guys also came on the show with girlfriends.

In FBoy Island Episode 6, Danny insisted that he went to the wedding with a friend who helped him cope with his recent breakup. However, Danny also turned out to be an FBoy, so we’re unsure what to believe. To do a deep dive of your own, here’s Danny’s Instagram and Twitter accounts.

FBoy Island Season 2 returns to HBO Max on July 28 with two more episodes. Then the final two episodes drop to the streaming service on Aug. 4.

RELATED: ‘FBoy Island’ Season 1 Update: Find Out Who Is Still Together in 2022