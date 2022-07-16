‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Who Is Casey Johnson? Instagram, Real Job, Age, and More

HBO Max debuted FBoy Island Season 2 on July 14, 2022, and introduced fans to three new women trying to weed out the FBoys from the Nice Guys. Comedian Nikki Glaser returned as the host for another season. However, fans will notice a couple of other familiar faces this season, including Casey Johnson. Here’s everything we know about Casey, including his Instagram, real job, age, and more.

Did the first season of ‘FBoy Island’ teach Casey a thing or two? | Julie Corsetti/HBO Max

Who is Casey Johnson from ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2?

Casey first appeared in FBoy Island Season 1, and he quickly connected with CJ Franco, one of the women tasked with figuring out which of the men labeled themselves as FBoys. Casey was instantly attracted to CJ, and the spark even seemed reciprocated. After a night alone, Casey became too overbearing for Franco’s liking, and she gave him the boot from her room. However, Casey refused to stay in Limbro and returned to win CJ’s heart back. Unfortunately, even though Casey made it to CJ’s final two, she chose New Jared in the finale because she feared Casey missed out on too much time with her.

After FBoy Island Season 1 ended, Casey and fellow FBoy Garrett Morosky tried to raise money to fund Casey’s move to Los Angeles so the two could be roommates, but it didn’t work out. Now, Casey’s returning to FBoy Island Season 2 in an attempt to make up for FBoy ways and get a real shot at love.

According to People, “Casey returned to the show to put himself out there in the hope of finding a genuine connection and someone to share his life with.” The Toledo, Ohio, native lists “making dinner with grandma, writing poetry, and having fun with kids” as some ways he likes to spend his time. We think he’s laying it on a little heavy, and our FBoy detectors are ringing loud and clear.

How old is ‘Fboy Island’ contestant Casey Johnson, and what does he do for a living?

At 25 years old, the FBoy Island Season 2 star lists his job as a marketing account executive. According to his LinkedIn profile, he graduated from the University of Ohio in 2019 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing. Right now, his profile states his current occupation is “talent” at HBO Max.

Some exes just keep coming back.#FBOYIsland returns with new episodes, now streaming on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/xSdsTlLOPJ — FBOY ISLAND (@fboyisland) July 14, 2022

Where to find Casey Johnson on Instagram

Those of you interested in doing a little snooping of your own on Casey, you can find him on Instagram under the username @caseyis___. His profile includes plenty of modeling shots of him showing off some of the styles from Nova Men. Plus, his Instagram bio lists him as a business partner with the men’s clothing line. Other pictures show him spending time with Garrett, as well as nights out with friends.

It doesn’t look like Casey’s FBoy status deters many of the ladies. The comments sections on his photos show that more than a few ladies would jump at the chance to spark something up with him.

How does Casey’s journey to find love work out in FBoy Island Season 2? Is he really a reformed FBoy like he claims? Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your FBoy Island updates!

