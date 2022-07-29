‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Casey Johnson Teases the ‘Juicy’ Finale in an Exclusive Interview

Ahead of HBO’s FBoy Island Season 2 finale, Casey Johnson sat down for an exclusive interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. He talks about fighting against Tom Carnifax for Tamaris Sepulveda’s heart in the reality TV show. Casey reflects on his relationship with CJ Franco in FBoy Island Season 2 compared to the new season. Lastly, we ask about that ex-girlfriend, Katie, who Tamaris found while snooping on Casey’s social media account.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Casey Johnson felt ‘pretty good’ about his odds against Tom Carnifax

“Well, honestly, I felt pretty good,” Casey said about going up against Tom Carnifax in the FBoy Island Season 2 finale. “I have nothing but love for Tom. Obviously, he’s competing for the same girl that I am, but I’m excited. HBO and the producers, Nikki [Glaser], have put together a really exciting show. I think it’s really funny, it’s riveting and it keeps you interested. And so going into this Thursday with the finale, I’m excited for the fans to get to see what goes down. And I will tell you, it gets very juicy. And Tamaris has a tough decision to make.”

Host Nikki Glaser makes ‘FBoy Island’

Showbiz Cheat Sheet reported that Nikki Glaser is part of why FBoy Island is better than The Bachelor franchise. Casey Johnson did not hesitate to agree.

“Nikki is one of the best people I’ve ever met,” Casey began. “I mean, not only is she hilarious, but, you know, she just brings so much to the table. She’s such a good person, such a good friend. And to have her on your side and have her there, she just makes everything better. I mean, she arguably makes the show. She’s amazing.”

“Nikki makes the show,” he continued. “It is meant to be self-aware. It’s meant to be comedic. And she brings that side of it where you’re interested in the love plot, but you’re also interested in the comedy aspect of it.”

Casey Johnson compares ‘FBoy Island’ Season 1 to Season 2

Showbiz Cheat Sheet pointed out that some fans feel Casey had a stronger connection with CJ Franco from season 1 than he does with Tamaris in season 2. Here’s what Casey had to say about it.

“Anytime I’m pursuing a relationship I don’t like to compare,” Casey explained. “I had my own thing with C.J. and in between seasons, I’ve had other, other things. C.J. didn’t pick me, so I was free to do whatever I wanted. And coming back for season two, I don’t want to compare the connections. It’s completely different. Tamaris and C.J. are their own independent women, and they bring different things to the table. Going into season two, I had an open mind and was just open to figure out whatever happened. So I put myself out there again. But both are amazing women in their own right.”

How do you develop a relationship that quickly?

“I won’t lie,” Casey began. “It is hard, especially when you’re competing with, you know, 30 other guys. I came late and Tom already had a connection established with Tamaris. Everyone does a great job of giving you opportunities, but it just comes down to me taking that risk and getting in there. I always say, I’d rather go in and shoot my shot and go for it and if it works, it works. If it does, it doesn’t. That’s the whole thing — the point of why I do what I do — if you don’t try, you’re never going to know.”

Update on Casey Johnson and his girlfriend before filming ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2

“After season one, you know, C.J. didn’t pick me, so I was free to date whoever I wanted,” Casey began. “And, you know, Tamaris brought it up on the show, so I have no problem speaking about it. This person, this girl — her name was mentioned on the show — Katie. She was a part of my life and I didn’t want to erase that. So moving forward. You know, the finale is going to be really exciting and I think people are going to want to see what happens. I’m not going to name names because who knows? The point is, I went on this island, and did I find love? You’re going to have to tune in on Thursday to find out whether I did or not.”

The FBoy Island Season 2 finale hits HBO on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Episodes 1-8 are currently available for streaming on HBO and HBO Max.

