‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Danny Louisa Caught With ‘Jersey Shore’ Alum Angelina Pivarnick

In HBO Max’s FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 6, Mia Emani Jones looks at Danny Louisa’s Instagram account. The reveal does not go well on the reality TV show. Mia discovers that Danny flaunts a photo of himself with Jersey Shore alum Angelina Pivarnick. In the comments of the pictures from a wedding he attended, another girl, Nikki B, tells Danny that she loves him. Here’s everything we know about Danny Louisa and his connection to Angelina Pivarnick from MTV’s Jersey Shore.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Danny Louisa and ‘Jersey Shore’ alum Angelina Pivarnick attended the same wedding

In FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 6, host Nikki Glaser gives Mia, Louise Barnard, and Tamaris Sepulveda a chance to snoop on the social media accounts of the remaining men. However, the deep dive quickly turns when Mia sees Angelina Pivarnick in one of Danny’s Instagram photos. She worries that he only wants to date Mia for clout — to share photos with another famous reality TV star.

To make matters worse, in the comments of the wedding photos, a woman whose Instagram name is NikkiB1029 says she had a great time.

“@nikkib1029 I had such a good time too!!!” Danny replied. “Love and miss you so much already!!”

When Mia confronts Danny about his Instagram photos, he insists they went to the wedding as friends. Mia doesn’t mention either woman’s name, so it’s unclear which girl she’s worried about. From the photos, it looks like Danny attended the woman with Nikki but took the opportunity to snap pictures with Angelina, too. The Jersey Shore alum’s husband, Chris Larangeira, filed for divorce in January 2022. Since the wedding happened on Oct. 18, 2021, Angelina probably attended the wedding with Chris.

‘Fboy Island’ Season 2: Did Danny and Angelina know each other before the wedding?

Although there’s no concrete evidence that Danny Louisa and Angelina Pivarnick knew each other before the Instagram wedding photos, it looks like they didn’t meet that night. Danny and Angelina posed in front of flowers in one picture and then sat together in another image. The FBoy Island contestant also had his hand on Angelina’s thigh. It looks like they knew each other before the wedding.

According to the HBO TV show, Danny is from Staten Island, like Angelina. However, in his Instagram posts, Danny points out that he’s from Brooklyn. The pair are close in age — Angelina is 28, while Danny is 31. He works security at a nightclub in Miami, the Bottled Blonde. The two likely crossed paths at some point, partying at the Jersey Shore. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Danny on All-Star Shore with Angelina next.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Danny Louisa is an FBoy

Although Danny talked himself out of trouble with Mia for the photos with Angelina Pivarnick, the drama didn’t end there. In the last 10 minutes of FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 6, Nikki Glaser made the men reveal their FBoy status. Danny Louisa is an FBoy, and it looks like Mia is finished with him. However, viewers won’t know for sure until the reality TV series returns for episode 7.

FBoy Island Season 2 returns to HBO Max on July 28 with two more episodes. Then the final two episodes drop to the streaming service on Aug. 4.

