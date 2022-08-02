‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Danny Louisa Insists the Cast ‘Collectively Dislikes’ Austin Sikora

Many of HBO’s FBoy Island Season 2 cast members remained friends after the series concluded filming. Like other reality TV shows, some men and women clicked, and others didn’t. Angelina Pivarnick (who went to a wedding with Danny Louisa) might be Jersey Shore’s black sheep of the cast, but for FBoy Island Season 2, the person that a lot of the cast loves to hate is Austin Sikora.

What did Austin do in ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2?

Austik Sikora came into FBoy Island Season 2 late, with a new wave of fresh meat in episode 3. However, things didn’t go well for him. He revealed that the girls already had their minds made up by the time he joined the show. Since there was no hope of going home with the money, he decided to “stir the pot.”

RELATED: ‘FBoy Island’ Season 1 Update: Find Out Who Is Still Together in 2022

Austin revealed to Louise Barnard that Kyland Hewett-Newbill described her as a “kissing booth” and told the other guys about his time with her in the hot tub. Eventually, Louise eliminates Kyland for his scheming ways and trash talk, with many thanks to Austin for telling her.

Many of the ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 cast members dislike Austin Sikora

In a recent Reddit thread with JaBriane Ross, a few cast members revealed that they do not talk to Austin Sikora. One fan asked JaBriane who the most annoying guy was during the filming of FBoy Island Season 2 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Austin,” JaBriane responded. “He got there, was lying, acting like everyone’s friend and being messy and fake. I didn’t say two words to the guy outside of the situation with Kyland.”

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Mia Emani Jones and Danny Louisa | Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Then another season 2 cast member chimed in — Danny Louisa.

“Ayyyee I’m glad the ENTIRE CAST can agree with this and we booted him out the group chat!” Danny Louisa agreed. “Literally, love that we all collectively dislike him as a person!”

In the same thread, Austin replied, but later deleted his comments.

Austin Sikora is still friends with some of the cast members

Although JaBriane and Danny insist that none of the guys like Austin Sikora, it looks like he still has connections with some FBoy Island Season 2 cast members.

“I met some pretty cool people (Niko, Mercedes, Casey,) and got the opportunity to be on TV,” Austin said during his Reddit AMA. “After filming when you get voted off – it was also a lot of fun – we had a lot more freedom than when we were filming or before so most of the guys took advantage of that.”

RELATED: ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Host Nikki Glaser Knows ‘How Stupid It Is’ But It’s ‘Not Fake’

Casey Johnson recently commented with a flame emoji on one of Austin’s Instagram posts. Additionally, Casey, Braydon Elgar, Mercedes Knox, and Niko Pilalis all follow Austin on social media, so not all of the cast dislikes him.

In many ways the drama was real on FBoy Island Season 2 and it continued into the guys’ real life. However, it’s not true that the entire cast dislikes Austin Sikora.

FBoy Island Season 2 Episodes 1-8 are streaming now on HBO and HBO Max. The FBoy Island Season 2 finale episodes 9 and 10 drop to the streaming giant on Aug. 4.

RELATED: ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Episode 8 Recap: Tamaris, Mia, and Louise Eliminate 5 Guys — Who Is Left?