‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Episode 7 Recap: Who Did Tamaris, Mia, and Louise Eliminate?

In HBO’s FBOY Island Season 2 Episode 7, Tamaris Sepulveda, Mia Emani Jones, and Louise Barnard eliminate only one guy. In true reality TV show form, the episode ends before the ladies reveal all of the men they want to send off that night. However, throughout the entertaining episode, all the men take turns trash-talking each other to the three season 2 women.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers regarding FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 7.]

Is Peter Park an Fboy or a Nice Guy in ‘FBoy Island’?

FBoy Island Season 2 fans knew that Peter Park was an FBoy all along despite that cliffhanger ending in episode 6. In episode 7, the childcare/influencer reveals that he came on the show again as an FBoy. Nothing shocking about that reveal. So, Mia now has all FBoys — Kian Lewis, Peter, Braydon Elgar, and Danny Louise.

All three women take FBoys on a second date in ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Episode 7

Later in FBoy Island Season 2, Episode 7, Mia takes Peter to the Blue Room, where they taste the tea and ask each other honest questions. However, Peter has no explanation for his answers. When Mia asks if he’s there for the money, he says he’s there for a “genuine connection” with Mia. It doesn’t seem believable.

Tamaris takes Asanté Tait on a date even though he is a self-proclaimed FBoy. She admits that she was once a cheater. Asanté explains that he likes all the guys except for Mercedes Knox. And then he throws the fact that Mercedes’ only friend is Tom Carnifax at Tamaris. Of course, that makes her worry about Tom.

Nick Warfield insists he didn’t come to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for the money. Instead, he felt a genuine connection with Louise. Then she gets the tea. Nick believes that Benedict Polizzi wouldn’t be hurt if things didn’t work out with Louise. Then he also tells Louise that Mercedes Knox is not a good guy.

Later, when Louise confronts Mercedes, she begins to cry because she likes him so much but can’t trust him. Meanwhile, Mia tries to talk to Braydon, but he’s afraid it’s bad news. She admits he’s her “third strongest connection in the house,” which doesn’t sound promising. Braydon doesn’t make things better, and she walks away from him.

Who is eliminated in ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Episode 7?

Mia calls FBoys Braydon and Kian up in her bottom two — not shocking. She ultimately eliminates Braydon for his inappropriate comments. Finally. Louise puts FBoy Mercedes and nice guy Aaron Spady in her bottom two. Mercedes apologizes for his temper at the house with the other guys. He pleads with Louise to keep him, but at the last moment, she calls his name.

Tamaris puts nice guys Asanté and JaBriane in her bottom two. However, the episode ends without revealing who Tamaris sends home.

FBoy Island Season 2 Episodes 1-8 are streaming now on HBO and HBO Max. The FBoy Island Season 2 finale episodes 9 and 10 drop to the streaming giant on Aug. 4.

