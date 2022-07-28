‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Episode 8 Recap: Tamaris, Mia, and Louise Eliminate 5 Guys — Who Is Left?

In HBO’s FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 8, the women send home numerous guys despite already knowing that they are nice guys after the reveal in episode 6. Tamaris Sepulveda, Mia Emani Jones, and Louise Barnard narrow their men down to only six remaining guys by the end of episode 8. Their choices do not surprise us in this reality TV series, but we’re here for it. Here’s our episode 8 breakdown and which men the ladies eliminated.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Episode 7: Louise did not eliminate Mercedes

Season 2 Episode 7 left viewers hanging, believing that Louise sent Mercedes Knox to Limbro. However, when FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 8 opens, we discover she gave Mercedes a second chance. Instead, Louise sent nice guy Aaron Spady to “Nice Guy Grotto.” Meanwhile, Tamaris sends JaBriane Ross along with Aaron in the opening scene. No surprises there either.

Tamaris, Mia, and Louise take the men on group dates in ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2

Mia takes Danny Louise, Kian Lewis, and Peter Park on a group date to fly kites by the rolling waves of the Cabo San Lucas, Mexico coast. Although Mia chooses to chat privately with Danny, Peter hovers over the couple the entire time. Mia connects more with Danny and Peter than Kian.

Meanwhile, Louise takes Mercedes Knox, Benedict Polizzi, and Nick Warfield golfing. Benedict does not understand how Louise could choose an FBoy over a nice guy. But Mercedes and Louise make out right in front of the other two men.

Tamaris takes Tom Carnifax, Asante Tait, and Casey Johnson for some karma sutra Yoga. The men watch as they take turns getting into sexual poses with Tamaris. Tom openly shares his feelings with the other men when they return from the date. He’s frustrated that he does so much, and Tamaris doesn’t seem to care.

Tom and Tamaris have a heart-to-heart

Later in episode 8, Tamaris sits down with Tom, but she’s not into it when he shares his feelings with her. Tom admits he would move to Florida for Tamaris, but it’s an immediate turn-off for her. He feels that she’s only into him sexually and not emotionally. It looks like Tom’s right. Meanwhile, Casey admits that he’s falling for Tamaris. She worries that he’s lying, but they make out anyway.

Louise is still into Mercedes more than Benedict

Mercedes admits he was jealous of the other guys during the yoga poses in FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 8. He swears that he’s never cheated, and Louise feels very comfortable with him. However, Benedict reveals his journal to Louise later. It’s sweet, but it’s not hot enough for her.

Mia, Danny, and Peter’s love triangle continues

Danny admits that he’s falling for Mia and genuinely sounds sincere despite coming on FBoy Island Season 2 as a self-proclaimed FBoy. The pair make out in his bed, and the other guys hear squeaking. Of course, Peter walks in shortly after. So, the three ladies leave the house completely.

Who is eliminated in ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Episode 8?

Mercedes misses the elimination in FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 8 because he’s “with the toilet.” We’re sure this is for dramatic effects, but we genuinely hope Mercedes is OK. Danny finally breaks out his journal, but Tamaris has no idea what he means by the sweet nothings he’s sharing with the world about her. So, who is eliminated in episode 8?

Tamaris saves Casey and Tom, sending Nick to Limbro.

Mia selected Danny and Peter, sending Kian to Limbro.

Meanwhile, Louise chooses to save Mercedes and Benedict, sending Asante to Nice Guy Grotto.

In the teaser for FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 9, viewers find out that the remaining six men participate in the “Mainsplain.” Misery Loves Company is coming for Casey, Tom, Danny, Peter, Benedict, and Mercedes. All the men at Nice Guy Grotto and Limbro get a chance to return and tell the women everything their top two ever said.

FBoy Island Season 2 Episodes 9 and 10 hit HBO and HBO max on Thursday, Aug. 4, at midnight ET and 3 a.m. PT.

