‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Episode 9 Recap, ‘The Mansplain’ and 1 Guy Returns From Nice Guy Grotto

In HBO’s FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 9, Nikki Glaser asks the guys to “Mansplain,” one guy returns from the grotto, and we watch three intimate 24-hour mega dates. There’s a lot to unpack in this reality TV installment. Take a look at our FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 9 recap for everything you missed.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: ‘The Mansplain’

What is a mansplain? It’s like a reunion show on your average dating show, except for FBoy Island, host Nikki Glaser holds it before the decisions are made. She wants the three women of season 2 to be “armed with all the information they can have to make the best decision.”

“Misery loves company, where every single eliminated person tries to tear us down and help their butt-hurt ego,” Casey Johnson explains it best. “Everything you say will come back to bite you.”

Nikki begins with Louise Barnard and her two guys — Benedict Polizzi and Mercedes Knox. JaBriane Ross, Nick Warfield, and Michael “Mikey D” Dakessian vouch for Benedict. He’s a “solid dude,” and all the guys love him. However, the guys throw Mercedes under the bus yet again. Niko Pilalis, Nikolay Pranchanko, Brant Weiss, and even Kyland Hewett-Newbill insist that Mercedes is “toxic.”

Things go about the same for Mia Emani Jones. The guys have nothing to say about Peter Park but horrifying comments about Danny Louisa. Asanté Tait says that Danny called Mia a “dumb b*tch.” DeWayne Rogers reports that Danny said he couldn’t bring Mia home to his mother after leaving the filming location in Cabo San Lucas.

Tamaris brings Niko back from ‘Nice Guy Grotto’ in ‘FBoy Island’

Things take a turn when Tamaris’ guys are up. Zach Wambold insists that Casey Johnson is still in love with his ex-girlfriend or using Tamaris as a rebound. Meanwhile, Asanté points out that Tom Carnifax and Tamaris “don’t share the same values.”

Tamaris chimes in, insisting she doesn’t want to get married or have kids. She told Tom that, and then she took Niko back, and they made out in front of everyone. Nikki Glaser asks Tamaris to eliminate Casey or Tom to have Niko back. She apologizes but eliminates Tom. The poor guy says his heart is shattered, but no one is surprised she kept Casey over Tom.

“We’ll see you next season probably, some of you,” Nikki says as the guys leave, teasing FBoy Island Season 3.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Episode 9: 24-hour mega dates

After the mansplain, the three ladies choose who to take on their first one-on-one 24-hour mega date. Tamaris takes Niko first and spends time relaxing on a boat together. She admits she’s cheated on a guy before and went through an “FGirl phase.” She says he learned how to kiss better. Later, Tamaris takes Niko back to her room, and things get intimate.

Louise takes Mercedes on her 24-hour date to a breathtaking area with a waterfall. When they chat together, viewers can see the chemistry between them. They laugh and joke together, and it does seem authentic. Later, they eat chocolate fondue by the fire. Mercedes sweetly asks for the chance to prove to her that he’s not a liar. Even his confessionals have changed. Mercedes admits he’s falling for Louise, and then they fall into bed together.

Mia chooses Peter for her first mega date. They head out on a boat, but Mia informs Peter he’s going parasailing. He’s afraid of heights and apprehensive but handles it well. Later, they talk about Danny and how he might not recover from the comments the other man revealed at the “Mansplain.” Although Mia is worried, Peter opens up to her. Then she invites him back to her room.

All 10 episodes of FBoy Island Season 2 are available for streaming on HBO and HBO Max.

