‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: How Many Episodes Will There Be On HBO Max? Complete Guide

HBO’s Fboy Island is back with season 2 on July 14, 2022, but how many episodes is the new installment? The first season was the most significant launch for a Max original reality TV series in 2021. Host Nikki Glaser returns to lead three new women in their quest to sort out the nice guys from the Fboys. It’s a social experiment with a new twist from creator Elan Gale, the producer of The Bachelor franchise.

How many episodes is ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2?

Fboy Island Season 2 will be 10 episodes, the same as season 1. The first three episodes of the ten-episode season drop to HBO Max on July 14, 2022. Three additional episodes drop on July 21. Then two episodes hit the streaming giant on July 28, and the final two episodes on August 4. Below is the complete FBoy Island Season 2 episode guide:

“Do You Like Cats?” Episode 1 — July 14, 2022

“6’3 Down Under” Episode 2 — July 14, 2022

“You’re Goofy” Episode 3 — July 14, 2022

“I Did Not Say That” Episode 4 — July 21, 2022

“I Heard You Were A Snake” Episode 5 — July 21, 2022

“I Was A Piece of Sh*t” Episode 6 — July 21, 2022

“Kiss That Yogurt” Episode 7 — July 28, 2022

“Tom’s Journal” Episode 8 — July 28, 2022

“Man Cision” Episode 9 — August 4, 2022

“The Men Have No Idea” Episode 10 — August 4, 2022

How does ‘Fboy Island’ work?

Fboy Island Season 2 works the same as season 1 with a few extra twists. Three new women, Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard, and Tamaris Sepulveda, spend a month in a tropical paradise. Twenty-six men join the women to compete for a cash prize. 13 of the men consider themselves “Nice Guys” who are looking for love. However, the other 13 men are self-proclaimed “Fboys.”

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Mia Emani Jones, Nikki Glaser, Tamaris Sepulveda, and Louise Barnard | HBO Max

The women work together to figure out which men belong to each group. In the end, the viewers and women discover which men are Fboys. If a woman chooses a nice guy, they split the $100,000 cash prize. However, if she selects an Fboy, he gets all the money. It’s a social experiment to see if “Fboys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?”

Where was ‘Fboy Island’ Season 2 filmed?

Fboy Island Season 2 was filmed in a new location; Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. The 26 men and three women spent two months filming at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. It’s a resort town with gorgeous coastlines and spectacular granite rock formations. The city is also well-known as a premier golf destination and world-class big game sport fishing competitions.

Who is in the cast of ‘Fboy Island’ Season 2?

Model Louise Barnard is from Onekama, Michigan. According to her Instagram, she considers herself a “blonde girl with a lil bit of swag and hella weird but also smart asf.” Mia Emani Jones is a 26-year-old dental student from Tampa, Florida. She won Miss Earth USA Water in 2019, Miss Delaware USA in 2017, and Miss Delaware Teen USA in 2014. Tamaris Sepulveda is a 29-year-old Account Executive from New York, New York. She grew up in the Bronx but currently lives in Miami, Florida.

Here’s the complete list of Fboy Island guys who are looking for love or cold hard cash:

A.C. Long, 28

Asanté Tait, 27

Benedict Polizzi, 31

Braydon Elgar, 22

Carlos Lopez, 30

Danny Louisa, 31

Dewayne Rogers, 26

Ilon Hao, 30

JaBriane Ross, 28

Jared Seay, 25

Jeremy Edberg, 33

John MgBemena, 28

Kian Lewis, 27

Kyland Hewett-Newbill, 24

Lukasz Yoder, 21

Mercedes Knox, 25

Michael Dakessian, 27

Nick Priola, 26

Nick Warfield, 28

Niko Pilalis, 29

Nikolay Pranchenko, 29

Noam Atzil, 27

Tom Carnifax, 24

Zachary Wambold, 25

Stream FBoy Island Season 2 on HBO to find out which men make it to the end.

