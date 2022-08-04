‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Fans Call the Finale Twist ‘Garbage’

HBO’s FBoy Island Season 2 finale ended with a massive twist, and fans have a lot to say about it. Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard, and Tamaris Sepulveda make a decision about who they choose. The women celebrate their choices in the final episode of the reality TV dating show while fans scream at their TVs at home.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Tamaris is the first FGirl

Viewers know that there are Fboys and Nice Guys in FBoy Island Season 1 and 2; however, the FGirl twist is new. In the season 2 finale, Nikki Glaser informed the three women that they had the choice to take the $100,000 for themselves. Mia chose Peter Park, and he split the money with her. Louise chose Mercedes Knox, and he also split the money. However, Tamaris did not choose Casey Johnson or Niko Pilalis.

“I choose myself,” Tamaris told the two men. “I can’t be anyone’s girl.”

In a shocking moment, Tamaris chose to keep the $100,000 for herself and became the first FGirl on FBoy Island.

“Sometimes you have to choose yourself and that’s not a bad thing,” she added. “Guys have been breaking up with girls and hurting them for years.”

Then Tamaris, Mia, Peter, Louise, and Mercedes raised a glass to celebrate all of the decisions made that night.

Many viewers hated the ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 finale twist

After the FBoy Island Season 2 finale twist with the first FGirl, many fans took to social media to complain about the ending.

“This ending is such garbage,” one viewer wrote on Reddit. “They didn’t pick a single nice guy. What’s the point of this show again?” Why did they have that whole Niko storyline if Tamaris was an admitted Fgirl from the start? How can you celebrate tamaris but screw over Garrett for doing the same thing? Tamaris didn’t even play the game because she never had a chance of losing.”

Many other fans agreed that they did not like the twist or that the other two women chose FBoys.

“Literally ‘nice guys finish last,’ is what I gathered from this season,” another fan added. “Niko, Tom, Benedict, Jabriane, Asante — feel bad for all of them. Get an F-Girl island, and have Casey as at least one of the three guys looking for love.”

Fans believe that Garrett should get his $100,000 from ‘FBoy Island’ Season 1

In FBoy Island Season 1, Sarah Emig chose FBoy Garrett Morosky; however, he decided to take the $100,000 and break off the relationship with her. Nikki Glaser put a stop to that and made Garrett donate the money to charity for his Fboy ways. However, when Tamaris did the same thing in season 2, she celebrated. Many fans have a problem with how the twist went down in the FBoy Island Season 2 finale.

“Why do we have to pretend that Fgirls are better than Fboys?” another fan wrote on Reddit. Tamaris is as toxic as Garrett was, and none of their behaviors are OK. They should have offered Tamaris’ 100k to charity as well.”

Many viewers do not like the double standard.

“Why was Garrett looked down upon for taking the 100k when Tamaris was put on a pedestal for it?” one viewer asked.

Should Garrett Morosky get $100,000 like Tamaris did in FBoy Island Season 2? Many fans think so.

All 10 episodes of FBoy Island Season 2 are available for streaming on HBO and HBO Max.

