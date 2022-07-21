‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 FBoys and Nice Guys Revealed — Here’s Who Is Who After Episode 6

HBO Max’s FBoy Island Season 2 is back with three more episodes and the reveal of which men are FBoys and Nice Guys. It’s shocking for some and refreshing for others. Mia Emani Jones is struck by the reveal of her remaining men on the reality TV show. On the other hand, Tamaris Sepulveda is pleasantly surprised with nice guys, and Louise Barnard has a mix of both. Here’s a complete recap of every remaining man’s status in FBoy Island Season 2.

Mia Emani Jones has all FBoys so far in ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2

In the first reveal in FBoy Island Season 2, Braydon Elgar tells Mia that he’s an FBoy. Although he wrote a sweet rap song for her, it turns out that is something he does for all the ladies. Then Kian Lewis gets up and tells Mia that he is also an FBoy. Even the other men are shocked to find that he’s not a nice guy. In his casting tape, Kian says, “I just dip and go, dip and go. I’m all for the cash.”

Danny Louisa also turns out to be an FBoy looking for money and fame at the Cabo San Lucas, Mexico estate. He admits that after his engagement got called off, women cheated on him repeatedly. So, he doesn’t trust women. Peter Park calls Danny a “sad puppy.” Danny claims that he wants to be in a real relationship, but Mia can’t trust him now.

Mia runs away crying and then returns to find out Peter’s status. However, before the reveal, the episode cuts. Viewers must wait until FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 7 returns on July 28 to see if Peter is still an FBoy.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Louise Barnard finds out that Benedict is a ‘Nice Guy’

Nick Warfield attempts to explain to Louise that he loves spending time with her, but he came on the show as an FBoy. Luckily, although she worries about Benedict Polizzi, he is a nice guy. Louise is so excited that she jumps up to hug him. Then Mercedes Knox admits he’s an FBoy but is ready for a relationship with her. Mercedes claims to have grown. It looks like Benedict is Louise’s frontrunner now that he’s admitted he’s a nice guy.

Tamaris chose all nice guys in ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2

Although Tamaris is extremely worried, Tamaris ends up with all the nice guys in FBoy Island Season 2. Tom Carnifax is a nice guy, although he stuck his tongue out weirdly before he announced his status. Casey Johnson insists that Tom is dull. Meanwhile, Casey claims to be back as a nice guy, although he was an FBoy in season 1. Asanté Tait is also a nice guy on Tamaris’s list, but viewers know she’s not into him.

Jabriane Ross and Aaron Spady are both nice guys; however, it doesn’t look like any of the ladies are into them.

FBoy Island Season 2 returns to HBO Max on July 28 with two more episodes. Then the final two episodes drop to the HBO streaming service on Aug. 4.

