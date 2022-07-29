‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Finale Predictions and Twists From Sleuth Fans

After watching HBO’s FBoy Island Season 2 Episodes 7 and 8, fans have some serious predictions about what might happen in the finale of the reality TV series. Tamaris Sepulveda, Mia Emani Jones, and Louise Barnard have six guys remaining, but many viewers think that host Nikki Glaser will give the girls a chance to bring someone back. Look at all the fan predictions for the FBoy Island Season 2 finale.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Finale: Host Nikki Glaser brings at least one guy back

In FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 8, Nikki asked Tamaris Sepulveda, Mia Emani Jones, and Louise Barnard how they felt about their remaining six men. Tamaris chose to keep Casey Johnson and Tom Carnifax — both nice guys. Meanwhile, Mia Emani Jones kept two FBoys — Danny Louise and Peter Park. Louise is the only woman with one of each. She saved FBoy Mercedes Knox and Nice Guy Benedict Polizzi.

However, when Nikki brought up the men, Tamaris asked about Niko Pilalis, who she sent to “Nice Guy Grotto.” Many fans believe he might return in the remaining two episodes to attempt to win Tamaris’ heart and split that cash prize with her.

“If the producers wanted to mix things up with even more drama, I think each girl will also be given the chance to bring 1 eliminated guy back,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “It wouldn’t be the first time and it would throw everything into chaos for the remaining guys. It would also give Mia the chance at a nice guy.”

Since Tamaris specifically mentioned Niko, fans believe that he ends up returning for the FBoy Island Season 2 finale in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Is one of the women an FGirl on ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2?

Many viewers believe one of the three women is an FGirl on FBoy Island Season 2. However, they can’t figure out who it might be if there is a new twist.

“Louise and Tamaris seem like they are FGirls who are there to punish the FBoys,” another Redditor added. “There is going to be some sort of twist to the way the money is awarded because of this. I think the good guys will be given the opportunity to keep the cash or continue with the two of them after finding out they are there as a role reversal. The reality is that neither Tamaris or Louise seem intent on a serious relationship.”

Who does Mia choose in ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 finale?

Many fans point out that although Peter Park is a self-proclaimed FBoy for the second season in a row, Mia Emani Jones will likely choose him.

“As for Mia, she will likely pick Peter, and he will likely take the money for himself,” one fan wrote. “Danny doesn’t seem to have chemistry like they have, and even though he dropped a semi-proposal in episode 8, I don’t think it will be enough.”

Mia continues to show a natural attraction to Peter Park throughout the season, and fans don’t think Danny will win out in the FBoy Island Season 2 finale.

