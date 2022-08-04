‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Finale Recap: Here’s Who Tamaris, Mia, and Louise Choose

HBO’s FBoy Island Season 2 finale hit the streaming giant on Aug. 4, 2022. Tamaris Sepulveda, Mia Emani Jones, and Louise Barnard made the final decisions. Did they choose an FBoy or a nice guy in the final reality TV installment? Find out all the juicy details in our recap of the FBoy Island Season 2 finale, episode 10.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers regarding the FBoy Island Season 2 Finale Episode 10.]

After waking up from a 24-hour date with Peter Park that “feels right,” Mia and Danny go off-roading on the sandy beaches of Cabo San Lucas. Once they find a picnic spot, Mia begins asking about the “Mansplain.” Danny explains himself, and Mia feels the other guys lied about him. Later, they fall into bed together, and Mia realizes she’s equally into both FBoys.

Casey and Tamaris’ 24-hour mega-date

After Tamaris’ date with Niko Pilalis, she takes Casey horseback riding and then for a picnic. Casey insists he’s “100% committed” to Tamaris. She reveals that she’d love to be Casey’s girlfriend. Later, they finally talk about the Mansplain. Casey insists that he’s not in contact with his ex-girlfriend anymore. Then he drops the “L-bomb” accidentally. He got caught up in the moment, “saying nice things.” Later they take a bubble bath together.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Louise and Benedict’s 24-hour mega-date

Mercedes and Louise wake up in bed together, reminiscing about their amazing night together. However, Louise gives Benedict a chance to massage her, and he takes it up a notch on their mega-date. When Louise massages Benedict, he keeps reaching around to touch her. Then they relax near a pool and discuss the potential for a relationship.

During their dinner, they laugh about fetishes and dance together. They’re cute together, but it’s evident that Louise has more chemistry with Mercedes.

Louise Barnard chooses Mercedes

Mercedes professes his love to Louise, insisting that he may not be the safe choice, but he’s the right choice. However, Benedict insists he’s a “gentleman” who “doesn’t have a toxic bone in his body.” But, Louise chooses Mercedes, and he splits the money with her in the FBoy Island Season 2 finale.

Mia Emani Jones chooses Peter Park in the ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 finale

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 finale: Tamaris Sepulveda, Mia Emani Jones, and Louise Barnard | Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Danny tries to convince Mia that he’s ready to move forward with her. However, Peter Park tells Mia he wants to grow old together.

“We ride together, we die together,” Peter insists.

Mia chooses Peter Park, and Danny insists she lied to him. Luckily, Peter splits the money with Mia, and they look so happy together.

Tamaris is an FGirl and chooses herself in the ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Finale

Niko explains what a nice guy he is and politely asks that Tamaris choose him. Casey promises to make Tamaris laugh and be her best friend. However, Tamaris feels Niko can’t handle her, and she’s unsure if Casey is honest.

“I choose myself,” Tamaris says. “I can’t be anyone’s girl.”

In a shocking moment, Tamaris chooses to keep the $100,000 for herself, and she becomes the first FGirl on FBoy Island.

“Sometimes you have to choose yourself and that’s not a bad thing,” she adds. “Guys have been breaking up with girls and hurting them for years.”

Casey and Niko don’t even know what to say or how to react. They are both in shock.

“I just feel a little hurt, a little misled,” Casey reflects.

And that’s a wrap on HBO’s FBoy Island Season 2. As much as I feel bad for Casey and Niko, it was a nice twist. I love that a woman gets to take all the money and run.

“Too much nice, not enough spice,” Nikki Glaser’s words ring true. “You paid a heavy price. A little advice. I’ll make this concise, next time put the nice on ice.”

All 10 episodes of FBoy Island Season 2 are available for streaming on HBO and HBO Max.

