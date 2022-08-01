‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: JaBriane Was In Tamaris’ Top 3, But HBO Edited It Out

JaBriane Ross can’t believe his edit in HBO’s FBoy Island Season 2. Tamaris Sepulveda eliminated the 28-year-old self-proclaimed nice guy in the reality TV series. JaBriane admitted after episodes 7 and 8 aired that the producers edited out most of his time with Tamaris. Check out all of the juice details straight from nice guy JaBriane Ross.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: JaBriane did not expect Tamaris to eliminate him so soon

Many FBoy Island Season 2 cast members share their feelings about the episodes on social media as the show airs. JaBriane did not hesitate to tell his fans how he was feeling at the moment when Tamaris eliminated him in episode 8.

“You know what sucked about that?” JaBriane said in a TikTok video about his FBoy Island elimination. “I didn’t think I was going home. I was legit up there like, ‘I think I should be good.’ It feels worse watching yourself. Do you know how bad it feels to get rejected on TV, in front of millions?”

Even worse, he was up against a self-proclaimed FBoy, Asanté Tait. However, she still eliminated JaBriane.

JaBriane insists that he and Tamaris had a better connection than ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 aired

In an “Ask Me Anything (AMA)” Reddit community thread, JaBriane revealed that FBoy Island Season 2 left many of his scenes out of the final episodes.

“TBH, I had a better connection with Tamaris than when the show aired,” JaBriane wrote on Reddit. “And I didn’t get a chance to talk to Mia or Louise before my first date but I definitely was interested in those other two ladies.”

Tamaris and JaBriane connected while filming FBoy Island Season 2 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. However, according to the model and actor from Sacramento, California, the producers did not show their strong relationship.

“They cut so much!” JaBriane continued. “Like trust me, I was involved in a lot! And I’d arguably say I was one of Tamaris top 3 but they cut a lot. Her and I were actually going strong.”

JaBriane felt that he, Casey Johnson, and Tom Carnifax were Tamaris’ top three contenders going into episode 8. However, Tamaris chose to keep Asante over JaBriane.

How much did the producers meddle with the romances?

Hearing that much of JaBriane and Tamaris’ time did not make the final cut, many fans wanted to know if the producers meddled with the developing relationships in FBoy Island Season 2.

“TBH, they were involved but not too much,” JaBriane responded about the producers. “If anything, they were there to aid and help but they would get annoying, lol, but they didn’t meddle which made it authentic. The producers allowed the relationship to flow organically and they didn’t step in.”

FBoy Island Season 2 Episodes 1-8 are streaming now on HBO and HBO Max. The FBoy Island Season 2 finale episodes 9 and 10 drop to the streaming giant on Aug. 4.

