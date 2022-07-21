‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Who Is Kyland Hewett-Newbill? Instagram, Real Job, Age, and More

In HBO’s FBoy Island Season 2, Kyland Hewett-Newbill is on Louise Barnard’s list of men; however, he has complete Fboy vibes. She takes him on a one-on-one date early in the reality TV season and tries to get to know him. However, there’s much more to discover with a quick deep dive into his social media platforms. Here’s everything you need to know about real-life FBoy Island Season 2 cast member Kyland Hewett-Newbill.

Who is Kyland Hewett-Newbill from ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2?

In FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 3, Louise likes Kyland Hewett-Newbill and takes him on a one-on-one date. She likes what she hears when Kyland talks about his family. However, he starts some drama by throwing Mercedes Knox under the bus. The former athlete talks privately to the camera, indicating that he got Louise to believe he’s a nice guy who won’t cheat on her. However, he insists he will.

The couple smooches in the Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, hot tub, and things look hot and heavy. Louise says he uses a lot of tongue, which gives her FBoy vibes. Trust your gut, Louise.

How old is ‘FBoy Island’ contestant Kyland Hewett-Newbill, and what does he do for a living?

FBoy Island Season 2’s Kyland Hewett-Newbill is 24 years old, and according to the show, his job is a “former athlete.” In real life, Kyland’s Instagram indicates that he is a “public figure.” However, he’s still a college student, planning to graduate in 2023 with a sports administration degree.

He graduated from Ozark High School in 2016 and then headed to Drury University in Springfield, Missouri. He played basketball in high school and then spent one year on the NCAA Division II school courts. After his basketball career ended, Kyland began to pursue modeling.

Once he began sharing modeling photos on Instagram, his DMs became flooded with requests to interview for various reality TV shows. So, he began applying and ended up on FBoy Island Season 2.

“They hit me up about it and I thought it was pretty interesting,” Hewitt-Newbill told the Springfield News Leader. “I applied and I went through a long interview process. I didn’t know I was going to be picked for the show until a week before we were supposed to fly out. It was crazy.”

Where to find Kyland Hewett-Newbill on Instagram?

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Kyland Hewett-Newbill and Louise Barnard | HBO Max

FBoy Island Season 2 viewers can find Kyland Hewett-Newbill on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. He shares endless content on all three platforms. After a deep dive, we are confident he’s an FBoy.

“dont flirt with me cus ima flirt back and you gon catch feelings & im not,” Kyland tweeted.

He shared various other tweets that indicated similar vibes. Plus, that devil emoji in his Instagram profile gives it away. If you still don’t believe us, scroll through Kyland’s TikTok videos.

FBoy Island Season 2 returns to HBO Max on July 28 with two more episodes. Then the final two episodes drop to the streaming service on Aug. 4.

