‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: We Think Kyland Lied About Having a Girlfriend in Real Life

In HBO Max’s Fboy Island Season 2, viewers discover that Kyland Hewett-Newbill and Mikey D both have girlfriends in real life. They traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, filming location looking for money and fame on the reality TV series. But did Kyland make up that bit about having a girlfriend to add to the drama? After a deep dive into his social media accounts, here’s our breakdown of whether Kyland has a girlfriend.

Kyland is an FBoy on ‘Fboy Island’ Season 2

In FBoy Island Season 2, Louise Barnard takes Kyland on a private date. They connect on a “personal level” and make out in the hot tub. However, the entire time, Kyland is playing her and telling his secrets to the whole world in private confessionals.

“Louise is telling me that she’s been cheated on and she wanted to make sure that I won’t do the same thing,” Kyland told a private camera. “To be honest, I will.”

RELATED: When Does ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Episode 7 Drop to HBO Max?

Eventually, Louise eliminates Kyland for telling the other guys that she’s a “kissing booth” and bragging about their time in the hot tub. He doesn’t shock anyone when he admits that he is an FBoy. But, Kyland adds that he has a girlfriend back home.

In another episode, host Nikki Glaser questions if Kyland’s girlfriend is OK with him coming on the show. He insists that she knows, and it’s all good.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Who is Kyland’s girlfriend?

After a deep dive into Kyland’s Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok accounts, we found a girlfriend in a February 2021 TikTok video. However, there are no recent posts of the couple together. If he still has a girlfriend, Kyland is very private about it. Also, maybe she doesn’t check on his social media because it proves he’s an FBoy.

However, there’s another angle here. When one FBoy admits they have a girlfriend, viewers immediately check their social media accounts to find out more. Didn’t you? Did he make up the beau to get more social media followers? We think so.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Kyland Hewett-Newbill and Louise Barnard | HBO Max

RELATED: ‘FBoy Island’ Creator Hopes to Create an ‘F-Person Cinematic Universe’ on HBO

Did Elijah spill the tea about Kyland?

In Kyland’s recent Instagram Stories, he shared videos and photos of his time on FBoy Island Season 2. In one clip, Nikki Glaser asks Kyland what his girlfriend thinks he’s doing on the show. He responds that he’s there for the money.

“Why ya’ll look like that?” Kyland wrote below the Instagram Story.

Then he tagged a few of the guys who were there for the Limbro interrogation by Nikki. Elijah Connolly had an interesting response.

“I was just making sure you wasn’t bouta slip up,” Elijah replied.

It sounds like Kyland lied to Nikki about his girlfriend, and Elijah was worried he might “slip up” and tell the truth. Maybe viewers will get to the bottom of this before the season ends. Or we can conclude that he probably doesn’t have a girlfriend. It was all for the clout.

FBoy Island Season 2 returns to HBO Max on July 28 with two more episodes. Then the final two episodes drop to the streaming service on Aug. 4.

RELATED:‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 FBoys and Nice Guys Revealed — Here’s Who Is Who After Episode 6