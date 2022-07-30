‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Louise Barnard Gives You 10 Ways to Not Fall For an ‘FBoy’

HBO’s FBoy Island Season 2 is underway, and Louise Barnard knows how to suss out the FBoys from the Nice Guys. Well, she thought she did before she joined the reality TV show. In 2019, she posted a step-by-step tutorial for her followers on YouTube, describing how to “Not fall for an FBoy.” Let’s take a look at her 10 points and if she followed them herself in FBoy Island Season 2.

‘FBoy Island’: Louise Barnard | HBO Max

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Louise Barnard follows her rules

Louise Barnard shared an informative video to her YouTube channel long before she went on FBoy Island Season 2. She gave viewers 10 ways to not fall for an FBoy after explaining in detail the definition of an FBoy. Then she went on the show and mostly followed her own rules!

“Don’t do things to please him,” Louise explained in her YouTube video.

Louise told followers not to do something a guy asks them to do if they are uncomfortable with it. Or if it’s not something they would typically do for a man. We think she followed this one well on the show.

“Build a roster,” Louise explained. “Don’t spend all of your time together.”

She followed these rules easily while filming FBoy Island Season 2 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Louise continued to date various guys despite her natural attraction to Mercedes. She did this better than Mia Emani Jones, who continuously chose Peter Park for her dates. Louise knew not to spend all her time with only one of the guys.

Number four on Louise’s list is “Don’t drunk text.” FBoy Island contestants do not have access to their phones, so this one was a non-issue.

Louise Barnard broke 2 of her top rules in ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2

Although Louise followed almost all of her rules, there are two she broke on FBoy Island Season 2.

“Don’t go to his friends for answers,” Louise told her YouTube channel. “You’re not going to learn anything from his friends. They’re on his side, not yours.”

However, she did ask the other guys about Mercedes and Benedict. Although most of them threw Mercedes under the bus, she broke one of her golden rules.

“Don’t stalk his social media because you are going to get sad,” Louise continued.

Louise broke this role when she stalked the boys on social media along with host Nikki Glaser. She could have declined to check their Instagram, but she was as excited as the other two ladies to see what the men were like online.

Louise Barnard knows how to not fall for an FBoy

In the end, Louise followed eight of her 10 rules for not falling for an FBoy.

“Don’t pretend to be into the same things that he is into,” Louise explained. “Don’t overshare. Focus on you and take care of yourself. Own that sh*t.”

After watching FBoy Island Season 2, we can conclude that she followed most of her rules. However, she might still choose an FBoy in the end.

The last two episodes of HBO’s FBoy Island drop to the streaming service on Aug. 4, 2022.

