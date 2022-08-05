‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Are Louise Barnard and Mercedes Knox Still Together?

HBO Max’s hit reality TV dating series FBoy Island Season 2 dropped the final two episodes on Thursday, Aug. 4, and the women made their final decisions. Whether they were left with FBoys or Nice Guys, the last elimination saw the women choosing who they wanted to pursue a relationship with outside of filming. Louise Barnard chose between Nice Guy Benedict Polizzi and FBoy Mercedes Knox. Here’s everything you need to know.

Louise Barnard felt a spark with Mercedes Knox right off the bat in ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2

In FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 1, Louise tells the cameras, “Immediately, my eyes are drawn to Mercedes. He is so fine.”

Mercedes, who works in human resources in Dallas, Texas, told the audience he came on the show as an FBoy. Throughout the season, Mercedes made several comments in his confessionals about he planned to take the money in the end if he made it, and he said a few things that ruffled some of the other men’s feathers.

Louise also cozied up to Benedict, a comedian from Indianapolis, Indiana. Despite several of the other men on the show telling Louise that Mercedes wasn’t a good guy, she continued to give him multiple chances. In FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 6, the remaining men revealed whether or not they came on the show as an FBoy or a Nice Guy.

FBoy Island Season 2 host Nikki Glaser gave Mercedes a chance to tell Louise why she should choose him in the final ceremony. Mercedes told Louise, “Louise, my love, I know our journey hasn’t been perfect, but we’ve come out stronger after everything every time. That shows me that a relationship out of this could work, and I want you to be mine because I’ve been yours since day one when you put this VIP necklace around my neck. I can confidently say that, Louise, I’m falling in love with you.”

When Louise chose Mercedes, he surprised fans by splitting the money with her. The FBoy Island star ran to him and threw her arms around his neck. But, are Louise and Mercedes still together?

Louise Barnard and Mercedes Knox’s relationship is ‘kind of up in the air’

While the couple attempted to make their relationship work outside of the lights and cameras of FBoy Island, they haven’t had the easiest road. Louise recently appeared as a guest on Reality Steve’s podcast to talk about the status of their relationship.

“It’s up in the air right now. He’s coming for the finale in Miami so we’re going to spend time together, but we’ve been a little on and off. I think there was a lot of pressure following the show, and then premiere brought some other pressure. I was obviously kind of mad about him being so cocky about wanting to win and take all the money. So, I wasn’t aware of that at all and so I think that added some stressors. But, you know, he’s a really good guy if he’s down so it’s kind of up in the air right now,” Louise said.

The FBoy’s comments in confessionals bothered the leading lady when she heard them

FBoy Island Season 2 star Louise Barnard wasn’t aware of everything Mercedes said in his confessionals, which caused some tension between them.

“It definitely pissed me off because I knew he came in as an FBoy, but I didn’t know he was that much of an FBoy. I watched the first three episodes with him and I was looking at him like, ‘Are you f****** kidding me?’ I had no idea he was like that,” Louise told Reality Steve.

Louise does clarify that this was before any of the other men told her about Mercedes’ actions toward the other guys in the house. However, it looks like Mercedes’ comments were a contributing factor to their split.

