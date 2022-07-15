‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Which Men Were Outed as FBoys in the First 3 Episodes?

Reality TV lovers, rejoice! HBO Max’s original series FBoy Island Season 2 returned with the first three episodes on July 14, 2022. This season features three new women using their FBoy detecting skills to weed out the bad guys from the nice guys. Nikki Glaser returns as host of the show, along with a couple of other familiar faces from season 1. So, which men were outed as FBoys in the first three episodes?

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 | HBO Max

A quick refresher on how ‘FBoy Island’ works

Elan Gale, a former producer on ABC’s The Bachelorette, brought us a new reality TV dating show in 2021 with FBoy Island. The first season had the biggest launch HBO Max had seen, so it’s no surprise that FBoy Island Season 2 got picked up immediately.

The FBoy Island Season 2 synopsis reads, “Season 2 of FBoy Island follows three new women, Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard, and Tamaris Sepulveda, who move to a tropical paradise where they’re joined by 26 men – 13 self-proclaimed ‘Nice Guys’ looking for love, and 13 self-proclaimed ‘FBoys,’ there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed: who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, who the women ultimately choose, and who walks away with the prize money. FBoy Island is a social experiment that asks: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last? The new season will see the return of some familiar faces and a bombshell twist that changes everything.”

It’s. Almost. Here. The craziest dating show on TV returns tomorrow, only on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/XqevZppmMx — FBOY ISLAND (@fboyisland) July 13, 2022

Which men were outed as FBoys in the first three episodes?

As the women eliminate certain men at the end of each episode, the guys reveal whether or not they came on the show as an FBoy or a Nice Guy. Of course, that usually comes with its own set of drama. FBoy Island Season 2 has not disappointed so far.

Lukasz shockingly revealed himself as an FBoy after weaving the tale of an inexperienced virgin to the ladies during Brochella. Even the men’s jaws dropped at that confession. He exited the show saying he was returning to his “roster” in Los Angeles.

Nikolay came on FBoy Island Season 2 as an FBoy and held tight to that status when being eliminated by telling Louise he did, in fact, “think she was a dumb blonde.” Nicky P.’s elimination angered him. So, he decided he wasn’t taking the fall alone. He revealed that Mikey D. had a girlfriend waiting on him back home. Zach took the L and wished the ladies luck. (He seems like a nice FBoy, at least.) Finally, the women eliminated Mikey D. in the third episode. With his exit came one of the most shocking moments in the three episodes so far. After vehemently denying he had a girlfriend when Nicky P. tried to take him out, Mikey D. ‘fessed up and admitted he was in a relationship back home.

Some exes just keep coming back.#FBOYIsland returns with new episodes, now streaming on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/xSdsTlLOPJ — FBOY ISLAND (@fboyisland) July 14, 2022

When do new episodes of ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 drop on HBO Max?

HBO Max didn’t drop all of FBoy Island Season 2 at once. Instead, the streaming platform premiered the first three on July 14, 2022. The following three episodes debut on July 21, with two more following on July 28. The final two episodes drop on Aug. 4.

