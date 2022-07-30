‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Nikki Glaser Admits They Lost 4 Guys in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

If you were wondering why HBO’s FBoy Island Season 2 began with the random number of 26 guys, you’re not alone. Luckily, host Hikki Glaser explained what happened to a few of the men during the filming of the reality TV show. The original plan was to have 15 nice guys and 15 FBoys, but the production lost a few guys at the filming location in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Glaser revealed all the dirty secrets.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: host Nikki Glaser | Ramon Naquid/HBO Max

‘FBoy Island’: Nikki Glaser says it’s ‘hard to contain FBoys’

In a recent interview, FBoy Island host Nikki Glaser told Conan O’Brien that season 2 originally had 30 men fly to Cabo San Lucas. However, they lost a few along the way.

“So, it’s three women who are looking for relationships, looking for love,” Glaser began. “And there are supposed to be 15 FBoys and 15 Nice Guys but we lost a couple this year. It is really hard to contain FBoys, I gotta tell you. When they’re in Cabo and the PAs that we are hiring to make sure that they don’t get out into the community. They got out.”

RELATED: ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Review: Better Than ‘The Bachelorette’ In So Many Ways

Glaser isn’t kidding. She explained how the show worked to O’Brien and then exactly how they lost a few of the guys.

“It’s 30 boys,” Glaser insisted. “15 are nice guys. Well, they say they’re nice guys. There’s no way to really check. We do check and make sure they’re momma’s boys, they’ve been in good relationships. They’re ex-girlfriends don’t have bad things to say about them. They are looking for a relationship. Then there are guys that are there for followers, for clout, and for the money prize at the end.”

How did ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 lose four guys?

When host O’Brien finished laughing, he genuinely wanted to know how Glaser and the production lost a few of the guys they cast in FBoy Island Season 2.

“There were 2 or 3 that we lost,” Glaser told the host. “They really did escape.”

Glaser even had to go back and re-record her voiceover for the introduction to season 2.

“I had to change the voiceover to 13 FBoys and 13 Nice Guys, but there were two more of each,” she added. “Either they were boring and they got cut or they literally went out and partied and got hookers. These guys really party. They’re used to having multiple women a night.”

Then Glaser added specifically where the men went to party.

RELATED: ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Twists Revealed: 3 Men Return and FBoys Can ‘Truly Keep the Money’ If They Win

“We put them in at a Holiday Inn Express next to Sammy Hagar’s Cabo Wabo,” she added. “It was calling to them. We tried to put them a little more off campus but they just kept breaking out and getting out.”

So, two or three men (Glaser isn’t sure) left filming to party in Cabo San Lucas. The other two were too boring to cast on the show. That’s how it went from 30 down to 26 men when FBoy Island Season 2 began.

Where did ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 film?

FBoy Island Season 2 spent two months filming at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula in Cabo San Lucas. It’s a resort town with gorgeous coastlines and spectacular granite rock formations.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet found the private villa, Casa Ocho, that FBoy Island Season 2 filmed on VRBO. The villa sleeps 34 people and boasts 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The property is in the private community of Punta Bella. However, it is minutes away from 5-star resorts, spas, shopping, and golf courses. So, it didn’t take the contestants long to drive to nearby excursions for the dates on the reality TV show… or to wander into downtown Cabo.

The FBoy Island Season 2 finale hits HBO on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Episodes 1-8 are currently available for streaming on HBO and HBO Max.

RELATED: ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Finale Predictions and Twists From Sleuth Fans