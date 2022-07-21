‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Who is Niko Pilalis? Instagram, Real Job, Age, and More

Niko Pilalis is one of Tamaris Sepulveda’s guys in FBoy Island Season 2 on HBO. He’s not in her top two, like Tom Carnifax and Casey Johnson, but she took him on a one-on-one date in episode 4 of the reality TV series. Here’s everything you need to know about real-life FBoy Island Season 2 cast member Niko Pilalis.

Who is Niko Pilalis from ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2?

Niko Pilalis is into Tamaris, but when he asks what she dreams of in FBoy Island Season 2, the account executive responds with, “Money.” Tamaris loved that Niko came prepared with questions to ask her when they chatted. In episode 3, Niko cannot believe that Casey Johnson has returned to the island. Niko tries to dance with Tamaris, but Casey takes over in the Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, estate.

Luckily, Niko gets a chance to go on a date with Tamaris in episode 4. He calls himself a “free spirit” who loves spontaneity. Tamaris connects with him and enjoys spending time with Niko.

How old is ‘FBoy Island’ contestant Niko Pilalis, and what does he do for a living?

According to FBoy Island Season 2, Niko is in “Medical Device Sales,” and he’s from Chicago, Illinois. As opposed to some of the other contestants, Niko does not share ads on social media. So, he’s not an influencer (yet). Instead, he works in medical device sales and travels the world.

Niko loves to travel to places like Punta Cana, Africa, Croatia, and Mexico. He was not kidding when he told Tamaris that he loves spontaneity. He’s in a different time zone monthly. Niko also spent time in Bangkok, Phuket, Japan, Ibiza, Jamaica, and Barcelona. His Instagram is full of photos and videos from around the world.

Where to find Niko Pilalis on Instagram?

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Niko Pilalis and Casey Johnson | Hassen Salum/HBO Max

FBoy Island Season 2 viewers can find Niko Pilalis on Instagram and TikTok. He replies to comments on his posts and answers fan questions. Niko also has a younger brother, Joey, who he shares photos with on social media. He loves going to Chicago Bulls games and sharing pictures of family and friends.

Is Niko a nice guy or an FBoy?

Niko Pilalis is eliminated from FBoy Island in episode 5 after he’s involved in a scandal. He reveals that he was a nice guy, and Louise is distraught. To recap, Kyland Hewett-Newbill called Louise Barnard a kissing booth since he felt she kissed so many men. Rather than tell the truth when Louise asked him about it, Niko defended Kyland. It turned out that Kyland was an FBoy and had a girlfriend at home before filming the show.

In episode 5, Niko apologized to Louise and admitted that what he said was inappropriate. However, he seemed either drunk or nervous to Louise, and she didn’t get great vibes from him. So, Louise eliminated Niko from the island.

FBoy Island Season 2 returns to HBO Max on July 28 with two more episodes. Then the final two episodes drop to the streaming service on Aug. 4.

