As many FBoy Island fans had hoped, Peter Park returned for season 2 of the HBO dating show. However, viewers still have so many questions about the reality TV star. The producers still list his job as a childcare/influencer, but that’s hardly true. Is he still an FBoy? Find out everything you need to know about Peter Park’s life in 2022.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: What is Peter Park doing in 2022?

Although FBoy Island Season 2 lists Peter Park’s occupation as “childcare/influencer,” that’s not entirely true. In an exclusive interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Peter revealed that he worked in a daycare for a few years. However, he is no longer in the childcare industry.

‘FBOY Island’: Peter Park | Julie Corsetti/HBO Max

“Let’s get this straight,” he told the outlet. “Right. I was a daycare teacher for three and a half years teaching kids from kindergarten through sixth grade. That’s what I did in the past. So I just told them hey, I was a daycare teacher too, a licensed massage therapist, and a model. Now, I don’t know where they got the influencer from because I never told them that. Maybe they went on my Tiktok, or my Instagram, and said, ‘You know what? We’re going to go ahead and put childcare/influencer for Peter.'”

For season 2, the producers chose to keep the occupation for him. Maybe they thought it was as funny as fans did? In real life, Peter is a model and social media influencer. He primarily shares clothing ads for brands such as Express, Jordan, and Under Armour.

‘FBoy Island’: Does Peter have a girlfriend in 2022?

According to Peter Park’s social media accounts, he does not have a girlfriend as of July 2, 2022. He told a story about his grandmother asking about his relationship status on a recent lunch date.

RELATED: ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Who is Niko Pilalis? Instagram, Real Job, Age, and More

“All of a sudden, my grandma asks me, ‘Grandson, do you have a girlfriend,'” Peter recalled on TikTok. “I said, ‘Grandma, No, I don’t have a girlfriend.’ I told her I’m just focused on myself, and I’m not really looking. I have a lot that I want to accomplish.”

However, he did mention that he’s accepting applications for the mother of his future children.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 1 — CJ Franco eliminated Peter Park

In FBoy Island Season 1, CJ Franco, one of the female contestants, didn’t like Peter Park’s joke about how they should take a nap together. She voted him off the island that night. Peter was the first man eliminated from season 1 and spent the remainder of his time in Limbro.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 — Peter Park returned and hit it off with Mia Emani Jones

Although Peter insisted on his social media account that he does not have a girlfriend, he might keep quiet until FBoy Island Season 2 drops all of the episodes to HBO Max. Mia Emani Jones has a strong connection with Peter in the second season. However, several episodes remain to see if they end up together.

FBoy Island Season 2 returns to HBO Max on July 28 with two more episodes. Then the final two episodes drop to the streaming service on Aug. 4.

RELATED: When Does ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Episode 7 Drop to HBO Max?