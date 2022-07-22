‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Is Peter Park An FBoy Again? Fans Have Thoughts

After watching FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 6 on HBO, fans can’t wait to discover whether Peter Park is an FBoy again. Is he reformed in the second installment of the reality TV series? Could Peter still be an FBoy? The episode left viewers with the status of each man except for Peter. FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 7 returns to HBO Max on July 28. Until then, fans have thoughts about Peter’s FBoy status.

‘Fboy Island’ Season 2: Peter Park returned

After CJ Franco eliminated Peter Park in the first episode of FBoy Island Season 1, the producers gave him a chance to return for season 2. Mia Emani Jones immediately connected with Peter since he was her fan favorite from the first season. They discuss race and have a deep conversation on the balcony. The next day, Mia chooses Peter for her one-on-one date. He continues to be her frontrunner throughout the remaining episodes.

At one point, he runs away to his room, and Mia has to chase him inside. The tantrum seemed uncalled for. Mia and Peter eventually reconciled. Then in episode 6, Mia finds out that Danny Louisa, Braydon Elgar, and Kian Lewis are all Fboys. The only remaining reveal is Peter Park, but the producers cut the episode, leaving fans hanging with that cliffhanger.

Fans believe Peter Park is still an FBoy in season 2

‘Fboy Island’: Peter Park | Julie Corsetti/HBO Max

In the final moment, FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 6 cuts without revealing if Peter Park is an FBoy. Luckily, fans know the answer. Peter is an Fboy.

“Regardless of what he claims himself to be, that guy is most definitely an fboy,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

Even if Peter reveals that he is now a “Nice Guy,” fans won’t believe him.

“I think Peter is an fboy just like Casey, who claims to be a ‘nice guy’ this season,” another viewer added.

Numerous fans added to the sentiment that Peter is probably still an FBoy in FBoy Island Season 2.

Could Peter be a ‘Nice Guy’ on ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2?

There’s a chance that Peter could say he is “reformed” and now a “nice guy” in FBoy Island Season 2. However, fans do not believe it if he does say it. There’s good news for Mia if Peter claims to be a nice guy.

“Even if he is really an fboy, saying he’s a nice guy means he can’t take all the money,” one fan added.

Although he might not be relationship material, viewers hope that Peter reveals he is a nice guy so that he can’t steal the money from Mia. If he labels himself a nice guy, he will have to split the money if he makes it to the end. There’s still hope.

FBoy Island Season 2 returns to HBO Max on July 28 with two more episodes. Then the final two episodes drop to the streaming service on Aug. 4.

