‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: All the Red Flags That Point to Tamaris as the First FGirl

While watching HBO’s FBoy Island Season 2, one thought going through viewers’ heads is whether one of the girls could turn out to be an FGirl? In the first season, many fans thought CJ Franco could be an FGirl, but she was not. In season 2, several red flags point to Tamaris Sepulveda as the first FGirl in the reality TV series.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Episode 1: Tamaris’ physical attraction to Tom

In FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 1, Tamaris has a natural physical attraction to Tom Carnifax. Many of the men and women on the show look at the other sex’s physical attractiveness first. So, it’s not a complete red flag. However, while talking to Tom, Tamaris tuned out everything he was saying. Instead, she couldn’t help looking at his abs. It was funny to watch, but it could point to Tamaris as an FGirl who is only looking to “dip and go.”

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Episode 2: Money gets Tamaris out of bed in the morning

Another massive red flag that Tamaris could be an FGirl in FBoy Island Season 2 happened during a chat between Niko Pilalis and her. He asked her what her passion was.

“What gets you out of bed in the morning?” Niko probed.

“Money,” she responded. “I’m a hustler.”

Niko thought she might have said love, not money. It was an odd answer, but he laughed off the comment. Our FGirl senses blew up at the ridiculous statement. She practically outed herself as an FGirl at that moment.

‘FBoy Island’: Tamaris Sepulveda | Hassen Salum/HBO Max

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Episode 4: She told Niko she gets bored easily

In Fboy Island Season 2 Episode 4, Niko asked Tamaris where she sees herself in 10 years. She said she wanted to travel the world and then do it again.

“I get bored easily, so I’m always trying to figure out what is the next thing I’m going to get into,” Tamaris told Niko.

The more we get to know Tamaris, the more she sounds like she’s all about herself and no one else.

Tamaris chose all nice guys to date

Although Tamaris is extremely worried that Tom could be an FBoy, Tamaris ends up with all the nice guys in FBoy Island Season 2. Tom Carnifax is a nice guy. Casey Johnson claims to be back as a nice guy, although he was an FBoy in season 1. Asanté Tait is also a nice guy on Tamaris’s list, but viewers know she’s not into him. Lastly, Jabriane Ross is a nice guy. Is Tamaris keeping only nice guys because she is an FGirl?

FBoy Island Season 2 returns to HBO Max on July 28 with two more episodes. Then the final two episodes drop to HBO on Aug. 4.

