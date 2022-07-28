‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Spoilers: Casey Johnson Teases Tamaris Versus An Ex-Girlfriend [Exclusive Update]

In HBO’s FBoy Island Season 2, Casey Johnson is heavily vying for Tamaris Sepvulda’s heart after episode 8. However, she could choose “Nice Guy” Tom Carnifax over Casey. After a deep dive into the former-FBoy-turned-Nice-Guy’s social media, there’s a special girl he talks about in his social media. Could he be with Tamaris right now? Luckily Showbiz Cheat Sheet caught up with Casey Johnson to talk about Tamaris and the FBoy Island Season 2 finale of the reality TV show.

‘FBOY Island’ Season 2: Tamaris Sepulveda and Casey Johnson | Hassen Salum/HBO Max

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Casey Johnson shared a heartfelt message to a special girl on TikTok

Casey fights for Tamaris’ heart in FBoy Island Season 2, and he sent a sweet message to someone who sounds like a girlfriend. Could this message be meant for Tamaris? FBoy Island Season 2 was filmed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, from January to March 2022. Casey shared this TikTok video on July 13, 2022.

“She is my best friend and she is my future,” Casey said in a since-deleted-post on TikTok. “So, moving forward I appreciate all of the support but I’m going to be doing things a little differently. I’m going to be doing everything that I can to make this person happy.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet asked Casey if this post is about Tamaris? Did he drop a spoiler ahead of the finale? He really does sound like a nice guy!

“I didn’t name any names for a reason,” Casey responded. “I didn’t name a girl. And I did that for a reason. I think, you know, moving into episode nine and ten, if you want to find out who I’m with, if you want to find out about who Tamaris chose, you’re just going to have to find out for yourself. And I was speaking about someone, but I didn’t name any names for a reason.”

Casey Johnson told girls on Instagram that he’s ‘taken’

Although Casey did not indicate if he is in a relationship with the person he dedicated his message to on TikTok, he told Instagram followers that he’s “taken.” Instead, Casey directed the ladies to another FBoy Island contestant since Casey has a girlfriend now.

“The MF baby faced assassin,” A.C. Long from FBoy Island Season 2 wrote in a comment to Casey on Instagram.

Casey didn’t take long to reply to his friend from the HBO reality series.

“Girls, please hit A.C. up. I’m taken,” Casey replied on July 24.

Casey not only remarked that he was “taken,” but his ex-girlfriend liked his comment. Showbiz Cheat Sheet caught up with Casey to see what’s going on with his ex who Tamaris asked him about in FBoy Island Season 2.

“After season one, you know, C.J. didn’t pick me, so I was free to date whoever I wanted,” Casey began. “And, you know, Tamaris brought it up on the show, so I have no problem speaking about it. This person, this girl — her name was mentioned on the show — Katie. She was a part of my life and I didn’t want to erase that. So moving forward. You know, the finale is going to be really exciting and I think people are going to want to see what happens. I’m not going to name names because who knows? The point is, I went on this island, and did I find love? You’re going to have to tune in on Thursday to find out whether I did or not.”

FBoy Island contestant Casey Johnson is in a relationship with someone! Is it Tamaris? Or is he back with that ex-girlfriend that Tamaris asked him about?

Sorry fans, Casey Johnson from FBoy Island is taken, but the question remains — Is he with Tamaris? Does she choose him? We won’t know for sure until the finale airs on HBO on Aug. 4, 2022.

