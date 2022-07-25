‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: These Redditors Think They Found Spoilers of Who Wins

HBO’s FBoy Island Season 2 is underway, and fans in the Reddit community believe they found spoilers about who wins the reality TV series this time around. Tamaris Sepulveda, Louise Barnard, and Mia Emani Jones narrowed their men down to 12 remaining guys and then found out which men are FBoys in episode 6. Here’s our take on the spoilers that Reddit fans found after deep diving into the FBOY Island Season 2 contestants’ social media accounts.

Does Louise Barnard choose Benedict Polizzi in ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2?

In FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 6, Benedict Polizzi revealed to Louise Barnard that he is a nice guy. If she chooses him, the couple will split the money. Reddit users believe they found spoilers on Instagram and Twitter that point to Benedict and Louise being together after FBoy Island Season 2 concluded.

“After doing some digging on Instagram it seems as if Benedict and Louise both have posts on their personal IG’s where they were each located in Miami that were posted within the last 4-6 days,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “Which has me thinking that Benedict and Louise are currently together.”

Other fans agreed that Benedict and Louise look like they are currently together. FBoy Island Season 2 was filmed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, from January to March 2022. Therefore, they are both in the same location four months later might be a giveaway.

“I looked at her twitter and Louise likes a lot of positive tweets about benedict,” another fan added. “Not many positive tweets about anyone else. 🤣 I’m here for it.”

RELATED: When Does ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Episode 7 Drop to HBO Max?

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 spoilers: Tamaris Sepulveda is not dating Tom

Redditors also found an FBoy Island Season 2 spoiler by checking out Tom Carnifax’s social media accounts. One fan believes that Tamaris does not choose Tom.

“Also, I know for a fact that Tom doesn’t win as he seems to be in another relationship as of right now according to his Instagram,” one Redditor wrote in the same discussion.

Although Tamaris could choose Tom in the finale. Then, they could have broken up after the filming ended. So, this spoiler might not be true about the show, but it looks like they are no longer together even if she chose Tom. Many viewers believe that Tamaris picks Casey Johnson. However, according to Instagram, they do not follow each other.

“Anyone notice that Tamaris and Casey don’t follow each other on insta?” another viewer added. “I think Casey 100% takes the money.”

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Casey Johnson and Tamaris Sepulveda | Hassen Salum/HBO Max

RELATED: ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: All the Red Flags That Point to Tamaris as the First FGirl

Who does Mia Emani Jones choose? — not a spoiler, but fans have feelings

As for Mia Emani Jones, fans did not find any spoilers that point to who she chooses in FBoy Island Season 2. However, many viewers believe that Peter Park is an FBoy. If she picks Peter, numerous fans wrote that they don’t feel the couple could end up staying together.

“In terms of Mia I think there may be a chance her and Danny could still be together if he turns out to be her pick,” another viewer added. “If she picks Peter, no shot they are still together.”

FBOY power struggles, sudden revelations, and old grudges: what could go wrong? Find out during this week's episodes of #FBOYIsland. Now streaming on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/NoLvqBg4mN — FBOY ISLAND (@fboyisland) July 22, 2022

Viewers will find out if the fan spoilers are correct during the season finale of FBoy Island Season 2 on HBO on Aug. 4.

FBoy Island Season 2 returns to HBO Max on July 28 with two more episodes. Then the final two episodes drop to the HBO streaming service on Aug. 4.

RELATED: ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Is Peter Park An FBoy Again? Fans Have Thoughts