‘FBoy Island Season 2: Who Is Tom Carnifax? Instagram, Real Job, Age, and More

In HBO’s FBoy Island Season 2, Tom Carnifax is one of Tamaris Sepulveda’s frontrunners. He’s the guy who cries easily and insists he’s falling for Tamaris already in the reality TV series. Casey Johnson from season 1 finds him very dull — but he’s also vying for Tamaris’ heart. There’s more than a hot bod to FBoy Island Season 2 cast member Tom Carnifax. Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Tom Carnifax from ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2?

Tom Carnifax did not want to participate in FBoy Island Season 2, but a producer told him he might meet someone special on the show. The fitness trainer immediately connects with Tamaris in episode 1 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Although she’s not listening to anything he says, she loves his abs. As the episodes progress, Tamaris spends more time with Tom and hopes he’s not an FBoy.

In episode 2, Tamaris chooses “Tommy-Boy” for a one-on-one date. She worries that she’s too old for Tom, who is only 23. (Tamaris is 30). However, he insists that he’s emotionally mature. The pair ended up making out on the beach.

How old is ‘FBoy Island’ contestant Tom Carnifax, and what does he do for a living?

FBoy Island’s Season 2 contestant Tom Carnifax is 24 years old and listed as a fitness influencer on the show. However, his Instagram profile indicates that he’s an actor. Currently, Tom’s social media is full of ads for brands he’s partnered with that revolve around fitness. He advertises a shaker bottle, fitness apparel, and supplements like protein shakes. Tom already has over 17,000 followers on the platform, so he is already an influencer. But that’s not his dream job.

“I would love to get into scripted TV shows or movies,” Tom wrote in an Instagram Story.

Where to find Tom Carnifax on Instagram?

Viewers can easily find FBoy Island’s Season 2 contestant Tom Carnifax on Instagram — @trcarnifax. He primarily shares photos of himself working out or modeling on his platform. Tom also shared a few images indicating he played football for Northwestern University. Viewers can also check out his OnlyFans account if you’re looking for more Tommy-Boy content.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Tom Carnifax and Tamaris Sepulveda | HBO Max

He recently hosted a Q & A with followers about his time on the island in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. One viewer asked Tom what his favorite part of filming the show was.

“Honestly, listening to Nikki Glaser rattle off a list of jokes for 20 minutes during elimination nights just to end up using one in the final edit,” he responded. “But off camera was the opportunity to get close to all the guys and girls in an environment with no phones, TV, clocks or outside world distractions.”

In another Story, Tom shared that he’s still close with all the guys on the show. However, he named his BFFs Casey Johnson, Mercedes Knox, Benedict Polizzi, and Danny Louisa.

FBoy Island Season 2 returns to HBO Max on July 28 with two more episodes. Then the final two episodes drop to the streaming service on Aug. 4.

