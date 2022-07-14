‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Twists Revealed: 3 Men Return and FBoys Can ‘Truly Keep the Money’ If They Win

HBO’s FBoy Island Season 2 is back with new twists, including a reprieve from that season 1 ending. In the inaugural season of the reality TV Show, host Nikki Glaser told the men that if a woman chose an “FBoy,” he could dump her and take the $100,000 cash prize for himself. In season 1, Garrett Morosky ditched Sarah Emig for the money, but it didn’t work out for him. Glaser informed Morosky that the cash would instead go to a charity of Emig’s choice. Luckily, that twist is not back for season 2. Find out every new twist in FBoy Island Season 2 after the first three episodes.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 twist: FBoys could go home with $100,000

In FBoy Island Season 2, the show begins similarly to season 1. Host Nikki Glaser introduces Louise Barnard, Mia Emani Jones, and Tamaris Sepulveda to their eligible bachelors.

“Ladies, in front of you are 26 glistening men,” Glaser begins. “Thirteen of them are nice guys and 13 of them are self-proclaimed FBoys. They know it and they have admitted it.”

However, as she explains the rules, Glaser reveals a twist.

“At the end of your time on FBoy Island you will choose one man to hopefully start a beautiful fulfilling relationship with,” she continues. “Here’s where it gets tricky. If you do choose a nice guy, we’ll send you home with $100,000 that you can both share. If you choose an FBoy, he will get control of the $100,00 prize. There is one more thing to keep in mind this season. If an FBoy chooses to keep the money, he truly gets to keep it, all of it.”

‘FBoy Island’: Louise Barnard, Mia Emani Jones and Tamaris Sepulveda and host Nikki Glaser | Ramon Naquid/HBO Max

Then Glaser adds a dig for Fboy Garrett Morosky from season 1, “Sorry about that Garrett.” The show gives a brief flashback of Glaser informing Garret that he doesn’t get to keep the money. Then she adds, “You’re fine.”

When the three women get together privately, they talk about their shock over the prize money.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Garrett Morosky returns

However, the most massive twist of the first three episodes of FBoy Island Season 2 is that Garrett Morosky is back from season 1. Luckily, he’s not in the mix for the women yet. In the last few minutes of episode 1, Louise eliminated Zach, and he revealed he came to the show as an FBoy. Then, Tamaris eliminated Lukasz. He also told the women that he is an FBoy. However, the men and women were shocked because he claimed to be a virgin.

Both men will head to Limbra island, where they find a man in the corner. It’s the ultimate FBoy — Garrett Morosky. Viewers see him again in the first minute or two of episode 2 when Nikki Glaser hugs him. However, there’s no sign of him in the remainder of the episode or episode 3.

‘FBoy Island’ Peter Park is back from season 1

In another strange twist, the producers decided to bring back another contestant from FBoy Island Season 1 — Peter Park. Did the producers know that Mia Emani Jones loved Peter from season 1? Probably. From the moment she saw him, Mia couldn’t get enough of Peter, who was an FBoy in the first season of the reality TV show.

Mia chose to take Peter on her first date and spend the entire day with him. She had a fantastic time, but the other men became very frustrated. They felt that it changed the competition to 26 men with only two women since Mia seemed already taken by Peter. Although Mia knows he might still be an FBoy, she is ready to “tame him.” Peter insists to the other men that the therapy sessions with Glasser in season 1 helped him.

Luckily, in episode 2, the electrician, Danny, brings the heat. He tries to compete for Mia’s heart against Peter.

Casey Jones returns for ‘FBoy’ Island Season 2

In episode 2 of FBoy Island Season 2, Tamaris revealed that she loved watching Casey Jones in Season 1. So, the twist in episode 3 (not so shockingly) included the addition of Casey with the other “fresh meat.” Tamaris immediately grabs Casey for her dance team.

Later, he claims the last year has been “a huge growing process” for him. Casey Jones was the season 1 runner-up for CJ. He came back into the show as a “reformed FBoy,” and hopes to win the heart of Tamaris as a “Nice Guy” this season.

The twists and turns continue throughout the season, but that’s all for episodes 1 through 3. FBoy Island Season 2 continues on HBO on July 21, July 28, and August 4, 2022.

