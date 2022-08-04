‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Who Does Louise Barnard Choose in the Finale?

The finale of HBO Max’s hit reality TV dating series, FBoy Island, dropped on Aug. 4, 2022, and audiences watched as the three women this season, Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard, and Tamaris Sepulveda, made their final choices in men. Did they choose a Nice Guy or a self-proclaimed FBoy? Let’s take a look at who Louise chooses in FBoy Island Season 2.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the FBoy Island Season 2 finale.]

‘FBoy Island’ stars Louise Barnard and Mercedes Knox | Photograph by Hassen Salum/HBO Max

A quick refresh of Louise Barnard’s time on ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2

Model Louise Barnard hails from Onekama, Michigan. According to her Instagram, she considers herself a “blonde girl with a lil bit of swag and hella weird but also smart asf.” The 25-year-old had over 42,000 followers on Instagram before the HBO show premiered, and Louise’s YouTube Channel had 93.7K subscribers. She’s an active influencer who helps her followers with everything from hair tutorials to fashion styling.

Louise quickly developed a connection with Human Resources employee Mercedes Knox. However, she also cozied up to Benedict Polizzi, a comedian from Indianapolis, Indiana. Despite several of the other men on the show telling Louise that Mercedes wasn’t a good guy, she continued to give him multiple chances. In FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 6, the remaining men revealed whether or not they came on the show as an FBoy or a Nice Guy. Benedict announced he was a nice guy, while, to absolutely no one’s surprise, Mercedes revealed he was an FBoy.

Who does Louise Barnard choose in ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2?

Louise continued to whittle away the remaining men in her group until she was left with only Benedict and Mercedes. During the last ceremony, host Nikki Glaser asked Mercedes why Louise should choose him over Benedict.

“Louise, my love, I know our journey hasn’t been perfect, but we’ve come out stronger after everything every time. That shows me that a relationship out of this could work, and I want you to be mine because I’ve been yours since day one when you put this VIP necklace around my neck. I can confidently say that, Louise, I’m falling in love with you.”

The FBoy continued, “I know that I’m not the safe choice, but I’m the right choice.”

Glaser also asked Benedict his thoughts, but, unfortunately, his speech wasn’t enough to win Louise over. Louise chooses Mercedes in the FBoy Island Season 2 finale.

Did Mercedes split the cash prize or take it all for himself?

Last year’s finale shocked audiences everywhere. FBoy Garrett Morosky managed to convince Sarah Emig she had cured him of his FBoy tendencies, and she chose him in the final ceremony. However, Garrett didn’t want to continue dating Sarah once the cameras stopped rolling. Instead, he decided to keep the prize money for himself without sharing it. Luckily, Glaser had one more trick up her sleeve when she told Garrett he had to actually donate the entire sum of money to Sarah’s choice of charity.

Thankfully, Mercedes didn’t decide to keep the prize money for himself. He chose to pursue a relationship with Louise outside of the show. This means that they split the $100,000 prize and plan to continue dating.

