Will There Be an ‘FBoy Island’ Season 3 on HBO? Nikki Glaser Teased the New Season

FBoy Island Season 2 wrapped with a shocking twist, so viewers want to know if HBO has renewed the reality TV dating show for season 3 yet. Although HBO did not announce a renewal yet, host Nikki Glaser spoke directly about season 3. Plus, nice guys Casey Johnson and Niko Pilalis have some inside information.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers regarding the FBoy Island Season 2 Finale Episode 10.]

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Mercedes Knox, Louise Barnard, Mia Emani Jones, and Peter Park | Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Nikki Glaser teased ‘FBoy Island’ Season 3

In FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 9, the eliminated nice guys and FBoys returned to throw bricks at the remaining six guys. They gave Tamaris Sepulveda, Mia Emani Jones, and Louise Barnard the dirt on everything from Danny calling names to what a “stand-up guy” Benedict is. The critical moment came when host Nikki Glaser sent the eliminated guys home.

“We’ll see you next season probably, some of you,” Nikki said as the guys left, teasing FBoy Island Season 3.

Then in the season 2 finale, Nikki revealed that the women had the option of taking the $100,000. Tamaris admitted that she was an FGirl all along and chose herself. This move sets the stage for an entire cast of FGirls and Nice Girls. Could HBO flip the switch and have three guys looking for love with a large group of women in season 3? It’s more of a reality than you might imagine.

Casey Johnson teased ‘FGirl Island’ on HBO

In an exclusive interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Casey Johnson announced that he is retiring from reality TV and won’t return to FBoy Island for another go. However, he did spill the tea on another FBoy Island variation in the mix — FGirl Island.

“I didn’t even want to come back for season two,” Casey teased. “Honestly, the only thing that I was interested in doing was after FGirl Island. But they weren’t ready for that.”

Is HBO ready for FGirl Island? Only time will tell.

RELATED: ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Spoilers: Casey Johnson Teases Tamaris Versus An Ex-Girlfriend [Exclusive Update]

Will there be an ‘FBoy Island’ Season 3 on HBO Max?

Although HBO Max did not announce an official renewal for FBoy Island Season 3, it looks like a sure thing. Nikki Glaser teased it as if there was no doubt about it happening. Meanwhile, the cast knows it is in the works. FBoy Island Season 1 debuted in 2021 with the highest viewership for an HBO Max reality TV series. Plus, creator Elan Gale is happy to continue the FBoy Island show into an entire F-Person Universe.

However, the future of HBO Max originals is uncertain. USA Today says HBO Max and discovery+ will merge into one streaming service in 2023. The move may mean content loss and layoffs for HBO Max. The only good news is that reality TV seems like a solid pillar that Discover wants to keep. Variety reported that Chip and Joanna Gaines plan to move many of their flagship reality TV Shows to HBO Max. The move might signify that FBoy Island Season 3 could be on the horizon despite the changes coming to HBO Max.

All 10 episodes of FBoy Island Season 2 are available for streaming on HBO Max.

RELATED: Where Was HBO’s ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Filmed? An Inside Look at the New Location