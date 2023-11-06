Prince William and Kate Middleton are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and, per an expert, 'exposure' is a constant worry.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a unique worry perhaps only fellow royal or celebrity parents can understand. The Prince and Princess of Wales are, per an expert, concerned with their children, Prince George,10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 5, getting too much “exposure.” Consequently, the as-normal-as-possible childhoods the parents of three have spent years cultivating could change dramatically.

George, Charlotte, and Louis are ‘more likely’ to ‘steal the show’

Think back to any major British royal family event where George, Charlotte, and Louis were present. Chances are they made headlines or became the subject of viral social media posts, whether it was King Charles III’s coronation ceremony, the star-studded concert afterward, or Trooping the Colour.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, William and Kate are rightly “concerned” with the potential “overexposure” of their kids publicly. Especially as young children who can oftentimes draw attention for their uninhibited behavior.

“[William and Kate] are wisely concerned at any overexposure of him [George] and of Charlotte and Louis,” Fitzwilliams told the U.K.’s Express about one of the couple’s biggest fears. “The younger they are, the more likely they are to steal the show with childish antics, which get publicized worldwide and make the monarchy seem more relatable.”

For now, George, Charlotte, and Louis spend their days largely out of the public eye as students at Lambrook School, which Fitzwilliams noted is “near their family home of Adelaide Cottage.” The school may be one royal short in the years to come, with, as the expert noted, George likely bound for Eton College, a prestigious all-boys boarding school.

William and Kate share ‘tidbits’ of their son and heir Prince George with the public

As second in the line of succession behind William, there’s naturally more “interest” in George, Fitzwilliams explained. As such, William and Kate are careful to release only small amounts of information about their oldest child. That could mean a mention at one of their own public outings or photos and videos of George when he makes a rare appearance.

“Whether as Page of Honor at the Coronation or blowing bubbles on a visit to Canada, whatever he does, as he is the future king, is of interest,” the expert said. “We are fed tidbits — that George enjoys dancing, plays tennis, or likes a pizza. And we get regular photographs of him on special occasions and see him at certain royal events.”

“His parents, however,” Fitzwilliams added, “are well aware of the need for him and his siblings to have privacy as they grow up.” Take, for instance, William and Kate’s steady trickle of family photos throughout the year. Per another royal expert, in doing so, they toe the line between satisfying public curiosity and maintaining George, Charlotte, and Louis’ privacy.

The attention Prince Louis received during Platinum Jubilee weekend ‘worried’ Kate

William and Kate have already gotten a taste of what happens when one of their kids captures the world’s attention. In June 2022, Louis went viral multiple times during Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Once for his many faces on the Buckingham Palace balcony next to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Another for his antics at the weekend’s closing parade, and, finally, the royal family’s second balcony appearance.

Louis became such a sensation that William and Kate had a cheeky response in an Instagram post after the festivities ended. Behind the scenes, however, the attention likely left Kate shaken.

“I think Kate has to wrap some semblance of normality around [their children], because she knows what [royal life] can do,” Ingrid Seward, a royal author and expert, told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat (via Mirror). “She’s seen it; she’s been around long enough … but they’re not normal children.

“And I think it’s extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground,” she continued. “I think this is a danger Kate’s very aware of. Louis at the Jubilee became a superstar, but that would have probably worried her a bit.”