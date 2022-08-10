‘FGirl Island’: Is This the Next Step in the ‘FBoy Island’ Universe?

The HBO Max unscripted dating series, FBoy Island, returned for its sophomore season in July 2022. The tongue-in-cheek show tasks three women with sussing out the FBoys from the Nice Guys in a group of men. Their goal is to find love but throw in a $100,000 prize, and intentions start to get a little muddled. However, the fresh take on reality TV dating quickly gained fans, and executive producer Elan Gale knows a thing or two about dating in front of a national audience. Gale served as a producer on ABC’s The Bachelor franchise for years. Now, he might be switching things up from FBoys to FGirls. Is FGirl Island in the works?

[Warning: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding FBoy Island Season 2.]

Could fans get ‘FGirl Island’ next? | Hassen Salum/HBO Max

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 featured the series’ first FGirl

Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard, and Tamaris Sepulveda systematically worked their way through the group of men this season, putting together clues and hints to decide if a guy was an FBoy or a Nice Guy. Throughout the entirety of FBoy Island Season 2, Tamaris struggled to connect closely with any of the men. She went back and forth between reformed FBoy Casey Johnson and Nice Guy Tom Carnifax, but during episode 9, Tamaris asked Niko Pilalis to return from the Nice Guy Grotto and join her back at the mansion. With little time left on the island, producers allowed Tamaris and Niko a 24-hour date.

In the FBoy Island Season 2 finale, Tamaris wavered between Casey and Niko before announcing she, in fact, was an FGirl the whole time. She chose neither of the men and decided to keep the entire $100,000 for herself.

Tamaris explained to producers, “Even though it was a very hard decision, sometimes you have to choose yourself. That’s never a bad thing. I’m not going to lie, I had fun. It’s just that these guys wanted something more than I could offer them. Guys have been breaking up with girls and hurting them for years. This is nothing new, and it’s not like a smack in the face and they didn’t see this coming.”

Showrunners Elan Gale and Sam Dean would like to see an ‘FGirl Island’

Gale saw the potential for the world of FBoys and FGirls ever since the first season of FBoy Island made its way onto HBO Max. “My hopes are to create what I’m calling the “F-person Cinematic Universe including FBoy Island, FGirl Island, and FPerson Hotel,” Gale told TV Line.

Dean mentioned the possibility of FGirl Island in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “It is totally the most modern expression of a dating show that we have for that age group at the moment and I would love it to branch out,” he said. “Would the audience like to see more women and would people be interested in seeing an FGirl Island? This show is a great conversation-starter.”

Kyland Hewett-Newbill thinks ‘FGirl Island’ is in the works’

Last week, FBoy Island Season 2 contestant Kyland Hewett-Newbill stopped by Showbiz Cheat Sheet to chat about his time on the show. Fans might remember Kyland as the man at the center of some drama with fellow FBoy Austin Sikora. We asked Kyland whether or not he’d return for another season of FBoy Island. He grinned and said yes, but he also said he believes that “FGirl Island is definitely in the works.”

FBoy Island Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on HBO Max.