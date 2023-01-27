Is ‘Fire Country’ New Tonight, Jan. 27? Here’s When the Next Episode Airs

Ready to find out what’s next for Bode Donovan and his fellow firefighters on CBS’s hit series Fire Country? You’re going to have to be patient. The breakout freshman drama won’t air a new episode on Friday, Jan. 27. Here’s when fans will get to see the next episode, and what to expect when the show returns.

The next episode of ‘Fire Country’ airs Jan. 29

Typically, new episodes of Fire Country air on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Episodes also stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. But the schedule is a bit different this week.

The 12th episode of Fire Country’s first season – titled “Two Pink Lines” – will air Sunday, Jan. 29, immediately after the AFC Championship Game. It’s scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, but that may change depending on when the game ends.

Fire Country has been a serious hit for CBS. It’s averaged 8 million viewers per episode since it premiered in October and is the top new broadcast series of the season, according to the network. Moving the upcoming episode to a prime timeslot after the NFL game is likely part of an effort by CBS to get the show in front of an even larger audience.

Bode (Max Thieriot) and the other firefighters battle a monstrous blaze in the next episode

When Fire Country does return, it sounds like viewers can expect an action-packed episode. Here’s the synopsis from CBS:

Bode and his fellow prison inmate firefighters band together with the civilian station 42 crew to battle a monstrous fire that erupts after a plane crash. Meanwhile, the crews welcome a new member to the family.

Photos from the upcoming episode offer a few more clues about what to expect. One shows Jake (Jordan Calloway) and the rest of the crew helping a woman named Cookie (Katrina Reynolds), who is in labor. Another shows a group of worried firefighters looking at something in the sky.

In last week’s episode, Bode learned that he was a kidney donor match for his mom, Sharon (Diane Farr). Meanwhile, Manny (Kevin Alejandro) admitted he had a gambling problem.

‘Fire Country’ Season 2 is coming to CBS

Fire Country has clearly struck a chord with viewers, who are enjoying the show’s stories of brave first responders who battle wildfires in Northern California. And they can count on seeing more of Bode and the show’s other characters. CBS recently confirmed that Fire Country would return for season 2.

​​“It’s pretty remarkable to see a new series resonate like this with both broadcast and streaming audiences right out of the gate,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “Fire Country has so many appealing entry points for the audience. It combines high-stakes action with small-town charm, mystery, and romance, and a family franchise at its core. We’re blessed to have an incredible team in front of and behind the camera led by amazing producers and writers and an exceptionally talented cast.”

