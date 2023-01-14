‘Fire Country’ Season 2 Is Coming to CBS and Star Max Thieriot Can’t Wait

CBS has given a green light to Fire Country Season 2. The series about a team of elite firefighters who partner with prison inmates to battle life-threatening blazes in Northern California debuted in October 2022. It quickly became one of the most popular new shows of the season.

This story's not done yet. #FireCountry has officially been renewed for season 2! ? pic.twitter.com/UpZ23ZtQhQ — CBS (@CBS) January 6, 2023

CBS confirmed on Jan. 6 that Fire Country would return for season 2. The show, which stars Max Thieriot as inmate Bode Donovan, has averaged 8 million viewers per episode, according to the network, making it the most popular new broadcast series of the season.

“It’s pretty remarkable to see a new series resonate like this with both broadcast and streaming audiences right out of the gate,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “Fire Country has so many appealing entry points for the audience. It combines high-stakes action with small-town charm, mystery, and romance, and a family franchise at its core. We’re blessed to have an incredible team in front of and behind the camera led by amazing producers and writers and an exceptionally talented cast.”

‘Fire Country’ star Max Thieriot says he’s ‘excited’ for the new season

Thieriot, who is co-creator of Fire Country, took to Instagram to celebrate the renewal news.

“F​​riday feeling gonna b a little extra today,” he commented on the show’s official Instagram. “Sooooo excited !!!!!”

Kevin Alejandro, who plays Manny Perez on Fire Country, also reacted to the renewal news on social media.

“Starting 2023 off HOT!!” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m so extremely happy for our entire team of filmmakers! Congratulations everyone we’ve worked our asses off for this one!!”

“WOW Y’ALL!!WE’RE COMING BACK FOR SEASON 2!!” Jules Latimer, who plays Eve Edwards, wrote on Instagram. “With a stunning cast, phenomenal crew, and outstanding leadership congratulations to all who make this show sing. Love and deep gratitude to the fans who support us week after week. Thank you and we’re so excited to bring you more FIRE COUNTRY!”

What inspired Max Thieriot to make ‘Fire Country’

Thieriot grew up in Northern California, where it was not unusual to see inmates working as part of CalFire crews. When he started working on Fire Country, he wanted to make sure the prisoners who worked to tamp down wildfires were part of the story, he told Variety.

“It certainly started from a purely firefighting CalFire standpoint and what that would look like, but the inmate firefighter program was always going to be something that would be involved in the show,” the SEAL Team alum said. “Because of growing up in Northern California, it was normal, everyday life for me, seeing conservation camp crews work alongside the highway and on the fire lines driving around. Then I realized folks that aren’t from up there, specifically, didn’t really know this was a thing a few years ago.”

Thieriot also said it was important that the series showed people from different backgrounds working together.

“My biggest goal and hope that people will take away from this show is you get to see two different groups of people — these inmate firefighters and your blue-collar rural firefighters — come together with one goal, one purpose.”

Fire Country airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

