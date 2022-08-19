Fired-up ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Demand TLC Hold Kody Brown Accountable for on-Camera Behavior

Fired-up Fans of TLC’s Sister Wives are demanding TLC hold Kody Brown accountable for his on-camera behavior. His anger toward Christine Brown was evident in a trailer for the show’s 17th season, which will debut in September. This shocking behavior came on the heels of Christine’s decision to leave the family after realizing Kody no longer wanted an intimate marriage.

Season 16 ended with a Brown family shocker

Christine Brown’s decision to separate from Kody and her family was realized after years of reported unhappiness. However, during the Sister Wives: Tell-All, Christine shared she would like to “eventually” be friends with Kody again.

Christine cried, saying her relationship with Kody had been “hard for so long.” However, Kody claimed he’d never “seen her side of this.”

Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown also weighed in on the family’s changing dynamically during the Tell-All.

“We feel the waves when one relationship isn’t working, and it’s hard to watch that happen because Kody doesn’t necessarily bring that to my house when he comes there, but you can feel that tension going on,” Janelle said of his relationship drama with Meri and Christine.

Meri said of her struggling relationship with Kody, “I love him,” she said about what motivated her to stay. “I just feel peace when I think about staying in the family.”

Finally, Robyn appeared to shade Christine during the Tell-All as she cried and claimed her sister wife “didn’t even try” to make her marriage to Kody work.

‘Sister Wives’ fans want TLC to hold Kody Brown accountable for his actions

"I have decided to leave. I'm going to leave Kody." #SisterWives returns Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC. pic.twitter.com/MR7XRyBMnA — TLC Network (@TLC) August 8, 2022

An official press release reveals Christine’s decision puts her back against the wall in season 17 as Kody tries to stop her from leaving their family. Undaunted, Christine will tell her husband he favors one wife and her children over all the others. “The stresses multiply as people begin to take sides,” the press release says.

Fans reacted to the tense trailer on Reddit, where Kody directed his anger toward Christine and the other wives on several occasions.

“Why do none of the wives, kids, or TLC’s production staff ask Kody any direct questions about his behaviors?? In every situation, no one questions him, so of course, he thinks he does no wrong,” wrote one fan.

“Gabe tried, and we all saw how well that went. My guess is that most of them don’t bother because they know how it will end: Kody being a mean, selfish a*******,” claimed a second viewer.

“I mean, look at that one ‘therapy’ session he had with Meri. ‘I’m not up for any criticism today.’ Who says that in therapy?” questioned a third Reddit user.

“If any of the wives were used to holding people in their lives accountable they would have left Kody years ago. You don’t become involved in polygamy as a woman if you’re used to setting healthy boundaries,” wrote a fourth fan.

“Also, my guess is that Kody probably refuses to film certain things with production or answer certain questions. Because production definitely should be asking harder questions, I agree,” they concluded.

When will the series return to TLC?

The 17th season of Sister Wives debuts on Sept. 11.

The season, which is already one year behind the real lives of the family as evidenced by their most recent Instagram posts, is sure to feature several key moments.

These include the birth of Mykelti and Tony’s first daughter Avalon, now 1 (Mykelti is currently pregnant with twin boys).

The family still battles to stay free from coronavirus, appearing to distance in several of the teasers socially. However, Janelle and her children will subsequently test positive.

A TLC press release also claims Kody, Robyn, and their kids face their struggles during the pandemic.”

The way the statement is worded appears to cement Christine’s beliefs that Kody and Robyn have formed a singular family unit away from the Brown clan.

Sister Wives debuts on Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

