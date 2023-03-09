What Is Fired ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Jax Taylor Doing Now?

Jax Taylor stirred up a lot of drama during his eight seasons on Vanderpump Rules.

The Bravo reality show began in 2013 and centered around friends working at Lisa Vanderpump’s Los Angeles restaurant, Sur.

Bartender Jax was an original cast member along with Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute.

The bartender was in a very dysfunctional relationship with server Stassi back then, but the couple ended things primarily due to Jax’s infidelities. He moved on to another woman, Brittany Cartwright, whom he also cheated on, but the two made it work and tied the knot on Pump Rules in 2019.

Jax and Brittany both left the show in 2020.

Why was Jax Taylor fired from ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Jax’s behavior on the reality show was quite toxic. There were fights with friends and time behind bars, in addition to all the cheating scandals.

The producers and Vanderpump were losing patience with Jax, and things came to a head in the season 8 finale. During a heated argument with Lisa Vanderpump, Brittany’s husband claimed the show was his own. This did not sit well with the Sur owner.

His narcissism may have led to his demise, but there was another issue. Doute and Schroeder were also fired that same summer because Faith Stowers, a former black Vanderpump Rules cast member, accused the two of racism when they reported her to the police for a crime she didn’t commit.

Fans also called for Jax to be fired because he accused Stowers of crimes in a tweet.

Brittany left the show with her husband.

What has Jax Taylor been doing since ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Since exiting the show, Jax and Brittany welcomed their baby boy Cruz in April 2021.

In November 2021, the former bartender said he wrote a children’s book. “I did an homage, kind of a like a love letter, to my son about my father,” he told Access Hollywood.

“I’m really, really proud of it. And yeah, I worked really hard on it and I’m excited about it. It’s just kind of like a love letter to my dad and the man he was and how I plan on raising my son like my father raised me,” he added.

Jax recently confirmed that he will be joining E!’s new reality show, House of Villains.

What is ‘House of Villains’?

Jax Taylor is returning to television. He confirmed that he will be appearing in House of Villains.

The new show will be about villains from reality shows, and that is what the former Pump Rules star is considered.

“The following reality star villains are confirmed to be filming House of Villains which will be airing on E!” the MTV Challenge Insider shared on Instagram on February 10. “Anna Delvey is the rumored host!”

Jax Taylor | Noam Galai / Contributor

The post included a picture of Jax and other reality villains such as Heidi Montag of The Hills, Anfisa Arkhipchenko of 90 Day Fiance, Johnny Bananas of Real World, and Farrah Abraham of Teen Mom.

Also said to be part of the cast is Danielle Staub of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

When an Instagram user asked Jax if this was true, he responded, “Sure is…”