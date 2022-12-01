‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2: Watch the Emotional First Five Minutes of Episode 1 Ahead of the Dec. 2 Premiere

Firefly Lane Season 2 premieres Dec. 2 on Netflix. Did you know you can watch the first five minutes of season 2, episode 1? Find out where to tune in to the first five minutes below, plus what the clip hints at regarding Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate’s (Sarah Chalke) friendship in the sophomore season of Firefly Lane. We also details about the release schedule for season 2, which is being broken into two parts.

Roan Curtis as Young Kate in season 2 of ‘Firefly Lane’ | Netflix

‘Firefly Lane’ recap: how did season 1 end?

Like many good Netflix shows, the first season of Firefly Lane ended on a cliffhanger. The series follows Tully and Kate’s relationship through the years, from their first meeting in the 1970s until the present day.

At the end of season 1, their decades-long friendship comes to a screeching halt. Despite surviving their careers, motherhood, and epic romances together, season 1 of Firefly Lane ends with Kate shockingly telling Tully: “I don’t ever want to see you again.”

What did Tully do to Kate to deserve such a sentiment? Season 2 should provide answers.

‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 opens with a flashback to 1975

In a clip Netflix shared, Tully rips open a letter from Kate in a flashback. “Dear Tully, I wish you could have seen me today,” she writes.

“I actually managed to put in my new contacts finally, and I wore sky blue eyeshadow and your old blue dress, which I swear is lucky because I aced my French quiz.”

Kate’s letter includes all of the good things that have happened to her recently. She also adds how much everyone misses Tully. In season 1, Tully is sent to live with her grandmother after her mother’s arrest.

Tully responds with details about her new life. “Everyone at school thinks I’m trying to be mysterious, but really, I just wanna focus on my journalism career,” Tully says.

The letters go back and forth for a time. In one, Tully writes how she found a picture of her dad. Then, the clip flashes forward to the present day.

Kate is still bitter with Tully in ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2

Present-day Kate is staring out of her kitchen window amid her father’s wake. Her brother (Jason McKinnon) asks what her argument with Tully was about outside of the church.

“I do not wanna talk about Tully Hart,” Kate says. Her Aunt Honey also asks about the falling out, which Sean deflects.

The season 2 clip offers little information about Tully and Kate’s fight. But fans can expect the second season of the Netflix series to unpack it — slowly but surely.

Season 2 is broken into two parts

Firefly Lane Season 2 premieres on Friday, Dec. 2. The 16-episode season will be split into two parts, with the first nine episodes available to stream. The final seven episodes of Firefly Lane will come out sometime in 2023.

According to Netflix, season 2 will see Kate grappling “with the painful aftermath of Johnny’s ill-fated trip to Iraq while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show and must start her career over from the bottom.” What’s more, the 1980s timeline will continue to show the early days of Kate and Johnny’s relationship while Tully gets flirty with sportscaster Danny Diaz (Ignacio Serricchio). And the present day timeline will hopefully explain the duo’s falling out.

Watch Firefly Lane Season 2 on Netflix beginning on Dec. 2, 2022.