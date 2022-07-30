The First 4 Minutes of ‘The Next 365 Days’ Seem to Give Away How Laura’s Doing

The 365 Days series on Netflix hasn’t been the most critically beloved series but it has been fun to follow how many twists and turns happen in this plot. Fans of the series have been awaiting the final entry, The Next 365 Days, to see what happens after the wild ending of the previous movie. Netflix recently shared the first 4 minutes of The Next 365 Days and it seems to confirm Laura’s fate.

‘365 Days’ is a shocking, erotic thriller franchise on Netflix

Michele Marrone as Massimo and Anna-Maria Sieklucka as Laura | Netflix

365 Days is a Polish erotic thriller on Netflix starring Anna-Maria Sieklucka as Laura and Michele Morrone as Massimo. Based on a novel by Blanka Lipinska, the series centers around Laura who is kidnapped by Massimo, who gives her an ultimatum of falling in love with him in 365 days. The movie holds a stunning 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it got enough attention for Netflix to give it a trilogy.

The sequel, 365 Days: This Day, left viewers on a cliffhanger. The movie ended with a dramatic standoff between Laura, Massimo, his evil twin Adriano, Massimo’s ex Anna (Natasza Urbanska), and Laura’s new love interest, Nacho (Simone Susinna). Laura is shot by Anna while Massimo shoots Adriano. The movie ends with Laura lying in the arms of Massimo, leaving viewers to ponder whether she lives or dies.

The first 4 minutes of ‘The Next 365 Days’ confirms what happens to Laura

The Next 365 Days is the final entry in the 365 Days series. Netflix dropped the first 4 minutes online and it seemingly revealed what happens to Laura. Not surprisingly, it appears as though Laura is alive. Massimo is shown standing in front of a gravesite, but it is for Adriano. Laura is not shown but she is most likely recovering from her injuries somewhere.

Meanwhile, Massimo killing Adriano has dire consequences as he is now trying to prevent a gang war from starting. The footage also shows Olga (Magdalena Lamparska), who is preparing for her wedding but doesn’t exactly look happy to be walking down the aisle. Here is a logline for The Next 365 Days shared by Netflix:

“Laura and Massimo’s relationship hangs in the balance as they try to overcome trust issues and jealousy while a tenacious Nacho works to push them apart.”

Who will Laura end up with in the end?

Laura is caught up in a love triangle between Massimo and Nacho. Many fans are wondering who she will end up with before the series ends. The Netflix adaptation of The Next 365 Days could follow the source material where Laura ends up with Nacho.

However, it is unclear if the filmmakers are going to follow the books or give viewers a surprise ending. Either way, there is only a short amount of time left for audiences to see how the series concludes. It most likely will not be another hit with critics, but with a series this outlandish, it doesn’t really matter.

The Next 365 Days arrives on Netflix on August 19.

