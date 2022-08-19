[First Juror] Leaves the ‘Big Brother 24’ House With 1 Last Warning to Houseguests

Big Brother 24 has its first juror. Find out how the person left the house and The Leftovers has a leak.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Aug. 18, 2022.]

The juror told everyone to be honest before leaving the ‘Big Brother’ house

And that's how you run a nomination ceremony!???We'll see you Wednesday for the veto competition and an all new #BB24 at 8/7c on @CBS!

The episode ended with Indy Santos getting evicted with one vote to stay. That vote came from Michael Bruner as a sympathy vote.

“You guys had my best,” Indy told them at the door. “And whenever you guys get home, you guys are gonna see that I gave my best to each of you, and I hope you guys really regret about this.”

She went on to say she’ll be praying for them. “I want the best person, the most honest, the most loving, and the most amazing person to win this money,” she said. “‘Cause if this money goes to the wrong person, then I’m gonna be angry. I’m not angry right now. I’m really glad I had this opportunity, and I love you guys so much.”

She added for them to be loyal and the best version of themselves so their families are proud of them. Indy then had her exit interview with Julie Chen Moonves.

Fans react to Indy’s last speech to houseguests

Hope you're ready West Coast! It all goes down NOW!? #BB24

Reddit fans had a lot to say about the episode, including Indy’s last words. “She went from ‘Imma pray for you guys’ to ‘YOU GUYS GONNA REGRET THIS’ in 10 secs,” one fan wrote.

“‘I don’t want the wrong person to win.’ Indy meant Kyle and Taylor lmao,” someone claimed.

“QUEEN INDY. SORRY BUT I LOVED HER EXIT MONOLOGUE,” one fan cheered.

“Indy dragging this on is adding a special je ne sais quoi to this horrible episode,” someone joked.

“Indy serving reverse Kyland by trying to spread faux positivity while holding up the live show,” someone commented.

Indy blames Kyle for her eviction

Terrance Higgins, Taylor Hale and Indy Santos on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Indy told the host that Kyle had the Five Swatters alliance. She picked him to play the veto, and he won. But he didn’t save her. Her theory is that Kyle didn’t use it to protect Monte Taylor.

This means Indy probably won’t vote for Kyle if he’s in the final two. Michael also revealed The Leftovers alliance to her. He claimed he did his best to keep her safe and promised to send out the people responsible for her eviction. So he might have won major points with her.

