‘First Kill’ Is the Latest Netflix Original to Be Canceled After 1 Season

First Kill was a highly anticipated Netflix Original. The series, which utilized a short story by V.E. Schwab as source material, was released on the streaming platform on June 10. Ahead of the show’s release, fans of supernatural shows were hopeful that First Kill would fill a gap in the genre. While the series attempted to do that, the reviews were mostly mixed. Netflix has decided that the series won’t get a chance to shake off its season 1 mistakes. The streaming platform officially canceled the series after just one season, but it’s not the only show that Netflix dumped after a short run.

Netflix’s much-anticipated vampire drama is officially over after just one season. The streaming service provider announced that First Kill wouldn’t return for a second season on August 5, just two months after its release. While the series received mixed reviews, it still pulled in solid viewership.

Gracie Dzienny as Elinor Fairmont in ‘First Kill’ | Netflix

According to Deadline, the show was one of Netflix’s most viewed series during its release week, peaking at number 3 on Netflix’s top 10 list. Still, it reportedly lacked staying power. The publication spoke to a source who claims that while First Kill was popular, it did not meet the viewership threshold required to greenlight a second season.

Netflix has canceled a slew of short-lived series in 2022

Netflix appears to be slimming down its Originals library. The streaming service provider ended several long-running and beloved shows, but it also cut ties with several newer offerings. Some canceled shows were actual flops, while others were popular and well-received. Not even critical acclaim and good viewership offered security in some cases.

Netflix opted to close the door on Raising Dion, a show about a child with supernatural powers. Raising Dion’s two seasons were incredibly popular, with the series rising to the top spot on Netflix’s top 10 list at one point. Archive 81 is another show that was not saved by its popularity. According to Deadline, Netflix canceled the show after just one season in March 2022. The series debuted in January.

Some cancelations made total sense. To kick off 2022, Netflix announced that it would not be moving forward with the second season of Cooking with Paris, Paris Hilton’s cooking series. Critics eviscerated the series, which was unimaginative and lacked the warmth fans expect from a cooking series. The streaming service provider also axed Pretty Smart and On the Verge, two Netflix Originals that didn’t seem to garner much attention from subscribers. Both shows ended after their first seasons.

Netflix isn’t the only streaming service provider cutting ties with originals

Service providers used original content to differentiate themselves early in the streaming wars. The strategy remains, but they are getting more selective. Several streaming service providers seem to be looking at slimming down their catalogs, keeping only original content that is drawing mass viewership. Hulu and HBO Max have cut new shows quickly after release, too.

Suranne Jones as Anne Lister | Aimee Spinks/HBO

HBO Max announced the cancelation of Gentleman Jack and The Time Traveler’s Wife after short runs. Gentleman Jack aired for two seasons. The Time Traveler’s Wife was canceled after just one.

Hulu ended Pen15 after two seasons in 2021. Fans and critics blamed the show’s ending on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Hulu also canceled Dollface after two seasons. Dollface starred Kat Dennings.

