5 Shows Like ‘Yellowstone’ if You Love Western Dramas

Yellowstone is a wildly popular American Western drama currently streaming on the Paramount Network. The combination of the western and mob genres has thrilled fans over the last four seasons. If you are having a hard time waiting for the fifth season to be released, perhaps checking out one or more of these five shows like Yellowstone will help you be more patient.

Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, Kelly Reilly, Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes | Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The fifth season of ‘Yellowstone’ is coming soon

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, which owns the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. The series looks closely at the way ranches are impacted by land developers, reservations, National Parks, and more.

With season four’s stunning conclusion, fans are excited to see what is to happen with Jamie Dutton next and how his actions might impact the Dutton family as a whole.

Fans can watch the first four seasons of Yellowstone on Peacock. The fifth season will be released on November 13, 2022

‘1883’ (2021-2022)

1883 is the prequel to Yellowstone and tells the story of how Dutton’s ancestors came to settle in Montana, according to IMDb. James Dutton, played by Tim McGraw, leads his family across the Great Plains with the assistance of Shea Brennan (Sam Elliot). The journey is about as perilous as you can imagine.

1883 is an old-fashioned Western that fits nicely with the more modern Western of Yellowstone. You can watch 1883 on Paramount+.

‘Billy the Kid’ (2022-)

BILLY THE KID… we are getting closer ??? pic.twitter.com/eO6RfsgANc — Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) January 19, 2021

If you like the neo-Western feel of Yellowstone but also like more traditional western characters, then Billy the Kid just might be for you. IMDb reports it is a romantic adventure, based on the life of Billy the Kid. The series follows him from his Irish roots to his time as a cowboy in the American frontier. The series also explores his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War.

‘Outer Range’ (2022-)

Amazon’s Outer Range brings the weird fiction mindset to Westerns https://t.co/SRenLy6nLv pic.twitter.com/gwdQV2pp1s — The Verge (@verge) May 5, 2022

Take Yellowstone’s Western theme and fight for personal property and combine it with the sci-fi and supernatural elements of Lost and you have Outer Range.

Royal Abbott, played by Josh Brolin, is “a rancher fighting for his land and family discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness,” according to IMDb. Abbott finds a large and mysterious hold on his Wyoming property that seems to put out some kind of supernatural power. Some people try to take Abbott’s property from him, but he refuses to sell until he can figure out what the hold could be.

You can watch Outer Range on Prime Video.

‘Joe Pickett’ (2021-)

Really enjoying “Joe Pickett” on @paramountplus But shocked to see @DavidJoy_Author show up in episode 1 and try to kill Joe! pic.twitter.com/EkwZWqkYW9 — Ace Atkins (@aceatkins) July 10, 2022

Yellowstone has created a fan base for the reimagined Western, and Joe Pickett is catching the trend. IMDb says Joe Pickett “follows a game warden and his family in a changing political and socioeconomic climate in a small rural town.”

Michael Dorman stars as Joe Pickett. Pickett is a game warden in Wyoming, where any sort of government authority is not viewed with trusting eyes, especially when told what they can and can’t hunt. Pickett gets involved in a murder investigation that forces him to face a crime family and other unlikeable characters.

You can watch Joe Pickett on Paramount+.

‘The Son’ (2017-2019)

The Son provides a mashup of the period setting of 1883 with the family drama of Yellowstone. IMDb describes The Son as an epic that tells the story of “America’s birth as a superpower” that follows the story of a Texas oil empire.

The Son follows Eli McCulloch, played by Pierce Brosnan, through two different timelines, the 1840s and early 1900s. You can catch episodes of The Son on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Will Not Believe the Staggering Amount of Money It Takes to Make the Sprawling Western