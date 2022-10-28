‘Fixer to Fabulous’: Dave and Jenny Marrs Return to HGTV in November 2022

TL;DR:

Fixer to Fabulous Season 4 premieres Nov. 29.

In the premiere, Dave and Jenny Marrs help a couple modernize a dated 1980s ranch house.

The Marrs will also appear in Home Town Takeover Season 2, airing in 2023.

Dave and Jenny Marrs are bringing more of their renovation magic to HGTV. The fourth season of the couple’s home renovation series Fixer to Fabulous premieres in November 2022. Here’s what we know so far.

‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season 4 premieres Nov. 29

Fixer to Fabulous Season 4 premieres Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. Episodes will also stream on discovery+.

The 16-episode season will follow Dave and Jenny as they tackle more challenging renovation projects while also juggling raising five kids and managing their family farm in Bentonville, Arkansas. Jenny handles the creative aspect of the renovations, creating personalized spaces that are warm and welcoming to families. Dave focuses on the construction side while also creating custom-built furniture for the houses they work on.

Dave and Jenny Marrs renovated a dated ranch in the season premiere

In the season 4 premiere of Fixer to Fabulous, a local business owner and her husband (and Olympic athlete) turn to the Marrs for help. They want to modernize their dated ‘80s ranch house to better meet their family’s needs. The reno includes a new, spacious kitchen and an updated master bedroom suite. Dave and Jenny will also give the home’s exterior a much-needed refresh with new paint and a custom water feature that adds curb appeal.

Jenny Marrs says she ‘can’t believe this is what we get to do every day’

After the Fixer to Fabulous Season 4 premiere date was announced, Jenny took to Instagram to share the news with her followers. She promised that the new episodes are something to look forward to.

“We have been working hard all year to bring you a new season full of heart and laughter and beautiful renovations,” she wrote. “We still can’t believe this is what we get to do every day. It’s truly, truly an honor for us to create these episodes and we are immensely grateful for the way you all have welcomed us into your living rooms each week.”

The ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ stars will also appear in ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 2

A new season of Fixter to Fabulous isn’t the only big thing the Marrs have in the works. The couple has joined fellow HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier for season 2 of Home Town Takeover, which will premiere in 2023. They helped the Home Town stars renovate the small town of Fort Morgan, Colorado.

Jenny recently opened up about the Home Town Takeover experience on Instagram.

“Hometown Takeover has been a lot of work and we have had to be away from home more than we have ever had to before. But, oh my goodness, we are so proud of the work being done and cannot wait to share these inspiring stories with the world,” she wrote. “This show is full of heart and we loved celebrating alongside all of our Fort Morgan friends tonight.

She went on to thank Ben and Erin “for asking us to be a part of this truly amazing project. We all share a passion for small towns and it’s been wonderful working together … to make this massive whole town revitalization happen!”

