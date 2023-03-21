Fleetwood Mac: What to Watch if You Love the Band

While the band has not toured in several years and likely will not again, Fleetwood Mac continues to amass new fans. Luckily, there’s still plenty of content out there for new and old fans of the band. Anyone looking to watch Fleetwood Mac in concert or to dive into their complicated history as a band should check out these films and series.

Fleetwood Mac | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

‘The Dance’ lets fans to watch a Fleetwood Mac concerts

In 1997, Fleetwood Mac recorded the live album The Dance at Warner Brothers Studios in California. The band had not released an album together in a decade, and their performance reminded fans why they were one of the best-selling bands of all time.

The DVD release of the concert featured 22 songs, most of which were the band’s greatest hits. The filmed version also includes five tracks that were not released on the live album. Some of the most powerful moments are the performances of “Landslide” and “Silver Springs.”

‘Fleetwood Mac: Rumours’ gives fans insight into the band’s best album

In 1977, Fleetwood Mac released their magnum opus, Rumours. It was an enormous success, winning them Album of the Year at the Grammys and becoming one of the top-selling albums of all time. It also came at a point of heightened stress, drug use, and interpersonal arguments for the band.

The documentary Fleetwood Mac: Rumours from Classic Albums captures the band during this momentous period. It details the making of the album and features exclusive interviews with members of the band. It gives viewers a peek behind the curtain at the harmonies, breakups, and drama that made the album so successful.

‘Stevie Nicks: In Your Dreams’ gives fans a peek at her creative process

For any fan who would attend a Fleetwood Mac concert specifically to watch Stevie Nicks twirl onstage, the documentary Stevie Nicks: In Your Dreams is essential viewing. The film, which Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart directed, brushes past Nicks’ upbringing and time with Fleetwood Mac. Instead, the focus is on her album In Your Dreams.

The film follows Nicks’ songwriting process. She discusses her poetry and inspirations and gets into the recording studio to work on the album. The film is more about Nicks’ creativity than her personal life. Because of this, it is best suited for super fans of her work.

‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ follows a band inspired by Fleetwood Mac

The 2023 TV series Daisy Jones & The Six is not explicitly about Fleetwood Mac, but it takes a good deal of inspiration from the group. The series focuses on the rise and fall of a band in the 1970s. Fans of Fleetwood Mac will immediately notice that the show features the affairs, drugs, and disagreements that characterized the real-life band.

Taylor Jenkins Reid, the author of the book that inspired the show, admitted that she frequently watched The Dance while growing up. When she decided that she wanted to write about a band, she returned to the footage of Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham singing “Landslide” together.

The 10-episode series is currently airing on Amazon Prime. It’s just as suitable for fans of Fleetwood Mac as it is for viewers who have never heard of the band.