Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham Named the Most Romantic Song He Ever Wrote

Fleetwood Mac‘s Lindsey Buckingham was asked to name the most romantic song he ever wrote. He said the song in question had an “Americana” feel to it. Subsequently, he explained why he considers the track “romantic.”

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham

Lindsey Buckingham named his favorite album that he made without Fleetwood Mac

During a 2021 interview with Vulture, Buckingham discussed his most fulfilling album. “In terms of solo work, I might have to choose Out of the Cradle,” he said. “The reason for that is because during the time in Fleetwood Mac up until 1987, I had only had the opportunity to make two solo albums.”

Buckingham said Out of the Cradle helped him transition into an artist who was primarily defined by his solo output. He enjoyed the “freedom” he had when he created it and said it helped him grow as an artist. In addition, Buckingham said the recording of Out of the Cradle lacked the drug-fueled chaos of Fleetwood Mac’s record Tango in the Night.

His ‘most romantic’ song was not a Fleetwood Mac song

In addition, Buckingham was asked to name the most romantic song he ever wrote. “There are many songs that I wrote that aren’t necessarily ‘romantic’ in the literal sense, so I’ll pick one that’s romantic in its take on life,” he said. “That would be ‘Soul Drifter’ from Out of the Cradle. It’s very much an Americana kind of feel song, very much a pop song.

“That makes it romantic in terms of style and form, but it also addresses the world in quite a romantic way — someone who wants to come in and help contribute, yet realizes that everything is transient, so is willing to look at life that way and move on when it’s time to move on and see the beauty in all of that,” he added.

How Lindsey Buckingham’s ‘Soul Drifter’ performed on the pop charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Soul Drifter” was a single, but it never charted on the Billboard Hot 100. In fact, only three of Buckingham’s solo songs did: “Trouble,” “Holiday Road,” and “Go Insane.” “Soul Drifter” appeared on the album Out of the Cradle, which hit No. 128 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for nine weeks.

According to The Official Charts Company, “Soul Drifter” never charted in the United Kingdom even though it was a single there as well. None of Buckingham’s solo songs charted in the U.K. with the exception of “Trouble.” On the other hand, Out of the Cradle reached No. 51 in the U.K. for a single week. Notably, none of Buckingham’s albums charted in the U.K. for longer than one week.

“Soul Drifter” was not a hit but it meant something to Buckingham.

