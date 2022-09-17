Florence Pugh Forgoes ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Press Conference in Wake of Rumored Olivia Wilde Feud

The world premiere of Olivia Wilde’s movie Don’t Worry Darling dazzled the Venice Film Festival, marking Wilde’s sophomore turn as director. The star-studded cast was all present on the red carpet, including Wilde, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Sydney Chandler, and Nick Kroll.

Pugh, however, was notably absent from the film’s earlier press conference, sparking more controversy.

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ star Florence Pugh arrives at Venice Film Festival moments after press conference begins

Citing scheduling conflicts with her current production, Dune 2, Pugh reportedly arrived at the Venice Film Festival only five minutes after the press conference began. With Wilde busily deflecting reporters’ questions about the rumored feud between herself and Pugh, Pugh was photographed arriving in style, dressed in a bright purple Valentino ensemble.

Later, Pugh attended the Don’t Worry Darling premiere dressed in an incredibly glamorous black, jeweled Valentino gown and was seen goofing around with co-stars Kroll and Pine. Pugh remained noticeably distanced from both Wilde and Styles during the premiere, though.

Variety reports that, aside from one photo of Wilde, Styles, and Pugh together, the three seemed to keep a significant distance from each other throughout the night. When asked about Pugh during the press conference, Wilde called Pugh “a force” and “amazing” and said she was “honored” to have worked with the Black Widow star.

When responding to questions about the rumored feud, Wilde deflected, calling the rumors “tabloid gossip” and “noise,” and said, “the Internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute; I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished” (AP News).

Shia LaBeouf, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, and a leaked video that blew up the internet

Though suspicions arose after Pugh’s lacking promotion of Don’t Worry Darling in recent months, fuel hit the fire recently when Transformers actor, Shia LaBeouf, took Wilde on in the press.

During her profile with Variety in August promoting Don’t Worry Darling, Wilde claimed she fired LaBeouf (who was originally cast in Styles’ role) from the film, citing his “combative energy.” Wilde also said that she “fired” LaBeouf because her “priority was making [Pugh, who would play LaBeouf’s character’s wife] feel safe and making her feel supported.”

LaBeouf disputed her claim, saying he quit the film and provided Variety (as reported by GQ) with screenshots of text messages sent between them that appear to discredit her statement. LaBeouf also forwarded Variety a video that has since exploded on the internet in which Wilde appears to be begging LaBeouf to continue with the project.

In the Instagram video, Wilde says, “I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re open to giving this a shot with me, with us … If she really commits. If she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point … if you guys can make peace.”

During the press conference in Venice, Alex Ritman from The Hollywood Reporter attempted to address the conflict between Wilde and LaBeouf (and likely Wilde’s comments about Pugh) but was shut down twice by the festival’s moderator (the New York Times).

Pugh leaves Don’t Worry Darling premiere during a standing ovation

After its premiere, Don’t Worry Darling received a standing ovation that lasted several minutes, though there are conflicting reports as to exactly how long it continued. Regardless, the ovation likely would have lasted much longer, Variety points out, had Pugh not made for the exit after only three minutes. Her departure prompted the rest of the cast to follow suit.

(For an idea as to the importance of the duration of a standing ovation during a festival premiere, one need only look at the rousing 12-minute ovation that lit up the media coverage of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis following this year’s Cannes Festival.)

It is also worth pointing out that, while Pugh claimed scheduling conflicts with her current film Dune 2, her co-star Timothée Chalamet was able to be present for several days promoting his new film, Bones and All (New York Times).

