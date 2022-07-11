Florence Pugh to Topless Pic Haters : ‘Why Are You so Scared of Breasts?’

If people knew her from her roles in Marvel, her cooking videos or films like Little Women, perhaps they hadn’t seen Florence Pugh topless before. If they’d seen Outlaw King, her pink Valentino dress she wore to the Haute Couture Fall/Winter fashion show wouldn’t have been as surprising. And those who criticized Pugh’s breasts only told on themselves.

Florence Pugh | Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Pugh posted photographs of her in the dress on July 9. They showed the sheer front through which you could clearly see her breasts. By July 10, Pugh posted more photos on Instagram, with a message to her haters.

Florence Pugh topless response: ‘Why are you so scared of breasts?’

Pugh got a lot of compliments on her first post. Unfortunately, she also got a lot of guys calling her flat chested, or even less polite phrases. Those reply guys are no match for Pugh.

“What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts?” Pugh wrote on Instagram. “Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying. It makes me wonder what happened to you to be so content on being so loudly upset by the size of my boobs and body..?”

Furthermore, Pugh clapped back at men who felt entitled to judge her at all. It’s not the first time, either. Pugh also responded to critics of her relationship with Zach Braff.

“What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see,” Pugh said. “You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..? It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.”

Florence Pugh showed her breasts on purpose

Pugh added that she wasn’t naive to the sort of reaction her topless pictures might receive. She wore the dress to be provocative, but in a classier way than talk of “tits” suggest.

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it,” Pugh wrote. “Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after.”

Now that the reaction has been voiced on her Instagram feed, Pugh has a message for those who chose crass language.

“I wore that dress because I know,” Pugh said. “If being loudly abusive towards women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn’t know. Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples….”

Growing up confident

Pugh is now 26 and has been in the spotlight since 2014. Her breakthrough role in 2016’s Lady Macbeth led to even more high profile projects. However, Pugh wrote that she wasn’t always comfortable with herself.

“Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me,” Pugh wrote. “I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14. So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’. I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it.”

Pugh also added that her family set a fine example for self-confidence.

“I’m very grateful that I grew up in a household with very strong, powerful, curvy women,” Pugh said. “We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable. It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘fuck it and fuck that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive.”

